Sheridan Smith on 'final straw' comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
TV

Sheridan Smith on ‘final straw’ comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy

She'd become 'addicted'

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Sheridan Smith is beloved no matter what she turns her hand to, whether it be TV drama, stage success or as a judge on Starstruck.

And one of many reasons she is adored by audiences is her honest and frank approach to discussing her health.

The mum-of-one, 40, has been particularly candid about her mental health, from various diagnoses to her experiences with medication.

She also expressed her fears in her 2020 documentary Sheridan Smith: Being Mum.

Sheridan also previously opened up about how one upsetting experience – which she regarded as a “final straw” at the time – threatened her health.

Sheridan Smith on 'final straw' comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
Sheridan Smith currently appears on ITV as a judge on Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

Starstruck judge Sheridan Smith and her health

TV actress Sheridan recalled how an awards event in 2016 “sent her off the deep end”.

She was nominated for a BAFTA for her performance in The C Word.

Read more: Starstruck: Jason Manford told off by Sheridan Smith as he makes Prince Harry dig

When she didn’t win, cameras captured Sheridan looking disappointed.

However, she suffered a different blow that night – and she said it had ramifications on her wellbeing.

Sheridan has spoken openly about her struggles over the years
Sheridan has spoken openly about her struggles over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Sheridan recalled that night

During her documentary, Sheridan explained how she felt “humiliated” by a joke made about her. And her response had serious health implications.

She said: “Graham Norton was hosting and made a joke, basically at my expense, about me being a drunk.

That night, for me, was like the final straw before my brain totally went off the deep end.

“I was so humiliated, you know, it’s a room full of your peers. And people you want to work with, or have worked with.

“That night, for me, was like the final straw before my brain totally went off the deep end.”

Thankfully Sheridan was checked up on by a friend
Thankfully a friend found Sheridan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Someone was looking out for me’

Unfortunately, Sheridan subsequently decided to stop taking her medication.

She continued: “What people didn’t realise is that I’d become addicted to anti-anxiety tablets.

“I took myself off to a hotel on my own. In my crazy mind, I thought, I’ll do it [stop taking medication] myself.”

But Sheridan quickly discovered her approach was not suitable – with reports suggesting she went on to suffer five seizures.

“It’s like someone was looking out for me,” she added.

“Because what I didn’t realise is that if you stop these tablets abruptly, you seizure.”

Read more: OPINION: What’s the enduring appeal of Sheridan Smith with TV audiences?

Thankfully, a friend reportedly found Sheridan in her hotel room – and the star was said to have been taken to hospital.

“She’s the one who got me breathing again,” Sheridan added.

Starstruck airs on ITV, Saturday March 26, at 8.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Dooley on Saturday Kitchen
Stacey Dooley’s outfit causes a stir on Saturday Kitchen
Emmerdale's Tony Audenshaw on 'unfair' death of his wife at the age of just 43
Emmerdale’s Tony Audenshaw on ‘unfair’ death of his wife at the age of just 43
Declan Donnelly from Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly’s sweet pledge to daughter Isla
Chris Kamara on GMB talking about his illness
Chris Kamara urged to ‘keep fighting’ as he issues ‘difficult’ update on illness
KEL ALLEN QUITS CORONATION STREET
Coronation Street star Kel Allen QUITS – and has already filmed her final scenes
Dr Amir Khan on GMB
GMB fans all make same complaint about Dr Amir Khan’s appearance today