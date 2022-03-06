Starstruck viewers issue plea over Olly Murs’ ‘irritating’ habit

Starstruck viewers are begging Olly Murs to stop saying “stay cheeky” when signing off from the Saturday night ITV show.

Fans of the singing competition have picked up on the presenter’s stylised farewell each week it has been on air.

And while Olly himself remains immensely popular on social media, it seems his new catchphrase is irritating viewers at home.

Olly Murs has a new catchphrase and he isn’t afraid to use it (Credit: ITV Hub)

Olly Murs tells viewers: “Stay cheeky”

Starstruck, which gives singing superfans a Stars In Their Eyes-style makeover, is only four episodes into its first run.

However, last night’s episode (Saturday March 5) wasn’t the first time viewers grumbled about Olly’s line.

In previous weeks Twitter users have made use of cringing emojis while questioning whether Olly is trying to make his goodbye ‘a thing’.

“What a weird and strange way to end a TV show,” one tweeted after the very first show on February 12.

But even though his expression has provoked baffled and negative reactions every week so far, viewers last night went as far to call on producers – linked with feeding Olly the line – to axe it.

No Olly Murs, you “stay cheeky” (Credit: ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted last night

Unimpressed viewers made their feelings clear about how Olly wrapped up the programme, with many deploying emojis to emphasise their point.

One person made use of the skull emoji to express mortal embarrassment. Others indicated they were laughing at the show, rather than along with it, with various chuckling emojis.

Olly Murs plz stop trying to make “stay cheeky” happen #starstruck pic.twitter.com/k3ZOkfoPxB — Beth Fad (@bfad91) February 19, 2022

And the use of the monkey-hiding-its-eye emojis also seemed to suggest some of those found the moment cringeworthy watching.

“Stay cheeky? Is this Olly Murs’s new catchphrase? #Starstruck,” one viewer asked on Twitter.

Another tweeted dismissively: “Someone backstage please tell Olly that ‘stay cheeky’ is not going to catch on! #Starstruck.”

Someone backstage please tell Olly that ‘stay cheeky’ is not going to catch on!

Someone else also speculated that Olly was being directed to say the line – and they weren’t happy about it, abbreviating the swearing they used to make their point more emphatic to “tf”.

“I just wanna know who tf’s allowing Olly to say ‘stay cheeky’ #Starstruck,” they said.

And yet another requested: “Who keeps telling Olly Murs to say ‘stay cheeky’? Please stop #Starstruck.”

Starstruck is back on ITV on Saturday March 12 at 8.30pm.

