Starstruck: Jason Manford told off by Sheridan Smith as he makes Prince Harry dig

Starstruck judge Jason Manford got a ‘telling off’ last night (Saturday March 12) after making a dig at Prince Harry.

The stand-up star got a reaction from fellow show judge Sheridan Smith following the quip.

And, although Sheridan made noises about Jason “going too far”, fans on Twitter leapt to Jason’s defence.

Starstruck judge Jason Manford got a reaction out of Sheridan Smith (Credit: ITV)

Starstruck judge Jason Manford: What did he say about Prince Harry?

The remark came as Jason reflected on the performance of three Harry Styles impersonators.

An impressed Jason congratulated the singers – and also took the opportunity to make a gag about their idol’s first name.

The 40-year-old comic said: “Wow. Three Harrys. It’s like the royal family’s worst nightmare.”

Fellow judges Sheridan and Beverley Knight both reacted with shock to the comment.

It’s like the royal family’s worst nightmare.

And Sheridan even went as far to give Jason an immediate ticking off.

“You can’t say that,” she gasped.

However, show host Olly Murs and the contestants all seemed to take the swipe in good humour as they chuckled away.

The Starstruck judges react to Jason’s quip (Credit: ITV)

Fans defend Jason

Last night, Jason took to Twitter after a news report suggested he had taken aim at the Duke of Sussex in a “savage” way.

Putting his comment on a Saturday night light entertainment talent show in context, he responded with grimacing and laughing emojis in his post.

Jason wrote: “I mean, we recorded it a while ago so think there’s bigger problems now tbf #Starstruck.”

Jason was a fan of the Harry Styles impersonators, telling them they ‘absolutely nailed it’ (Credit: ITV)

And several viewers also seemed to take Jason’s side, insisting they were amused by the moment.

“Well I thought it was funny,” replied one.

Another agreed: “Me too. I think some people have had a sense of humour bypass.”

And a third insisted: “It actually made me laugh out loud.”

