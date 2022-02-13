Starstruck judge Jason Manford has fired back after the acts were accused of ‘miming’ during Saturday’s debut episode (February 12).

Hosted by Olly Murs, the new series sees each contestant undergo a dramatic transformation before taking to the stage as their musical icon.

Starstruck judge Jason Manford has hit back at ‘miming’ claims (Credit: ITV)

Starstruck judge Jason Manford makes his debut

During episode one, host Olly welcomed the first four teams of super-fans as they went head-to-head.

Each team underwent a massive makeover before stepping onto the stage to sing an iconic hit.

The contestants were then judged by the star-studded panel.

The panel includes Jason, Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.

Last night, viewers watched on as the contestants paid tribute to Freddie Mercury, Ariana Grande, Marvin Gaye and Lady Gaga.

And they certainly impressed!

Viewers questioned whether Freddie Mercury was ‘miming’ (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV fans respond?

In fact, some viewers were convinced that the contestants were miming.

Many took to Twitter to speculate over the performances.

One said: “Watched #Starstruck tonight and really enjoyed it. Wondered if the final song by the Freddie guys were miming. Seemed very much like it to me. If that’s the case, I won’t be bothering again @adamlambert @Sheridansmith1 @JasonManford.”

I’m convinced some of the acts were miming

Another added: “What is the story with #Starstruck @JasonManford – are they miming? Really?”

A third wrote: “Watching #Starstruck and I’m convinced some of the acts were miming to a backing track.”

A fourth shared: “Looked like they was miming to me #Starstruck.”

Another posted: “Why are all the sound levels off for #Starstruck…”

In addition, a fifth added: “#Starstruck I wonder if these singers are miming to their own recorded sounds because it all sounds just to too pure for a live performance.”

A sixth posted: “The Freddie’s are miming. Surely??? #StarStruck.”

The comments didn’t go unnoticed by judge Jason.

Jason Manford fires back at ‘miming’ claims

Addressing the claims on Twitter, he wrote: “Not one person on that show mimed. What would be the point?

“How would it be fair? People sing live on this, Masked Singer, BGT all of them.”

A spokesperson for ITV also said: “The singers all sang live. ”

Despite some criticism, other viewers appeared to love the new series.

Praising the show, one said: “I loved #Starstruck last night! It was so so good. Brilliant host and judging panel to match!”

A second tweeted: “Well I loved #Starstruck on ITV, good old family entertainment and I thought it was a perfect judging panel and presenter! Loved it.”

A third posted: “I loved watching #Starstruck especially with the amazing @adamlambert as a judge. Can’t go wrong with the greatest talent judging other talented performers. Perfect mixture of entertainment.”

