Stanley Tucci’s heartbreaking admission after he lost first wife to cancer

Stanley Tucci is immediately recognisable to film fans of all genres thanks to his high-profile Hollywood roles.

He’s wowed silver screen viewers in flicks as varied as The Lovely Bones, The Devil Wears Prada, the Transformers films and The Hunger Games franchise over the years.

But now the US star is set to appear on BBC Two in his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Stanley Tucci sadly lost his first wife to cancer in 2009 (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Stanley, 61, lives in London – but his series promises to be a mouth-watering, culinary journey across Italy.

It previously aired on CNN in 2021 and bagged two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series.

Here’s a little more information about the dad-of-five who previously opened up about his grief after losing his first wife to cancer.

Stanley Tucci and his first wife: What has he said about her?

Stanley and Kathryn Spath married in 2005.

Kathryn was a social worker and shared three children with Stanley – daughter Camilla and twins Nicolo and Isabel.

Read more: The Repair Shop: Jay Blades ‘couldn’t see himself existing’ after marriage breakdown

The couple also brought up Kathryn’s two children from her previous marriage together.

Speaking to The Guardian in January 2016, Stanley reflected on how he wished he’d been able to do more for Kathryn when she was ill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

‘I wish that I could have done more’

Asked who he would most like to apologise to in a profile interview, Stanley said: “My late wife – she died of cancer.”

We tried everything we could do to save her.

“We tried everything we could do to save her. I wish that I could have done more. And that I could have been with her at the moment she passed away.

“I couldn’t be in that room. I knew it would be so devastating that I wouldn’t be able to take care of the kids after.”

Stanley Tucci with second wife Felicity Blunt (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Despite his regrets, Stanley thankfully found happiness again and married literary agent Felicity Blunt – the sister of actress Emily – in 2012.

Read more: Richard Madeley sparks over 800 Ofcom complaints for GMB remarks

Their son Matteo Oliver was born in January 2015 with daughter Emilia Giovanna joining the family in April 2018.

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy airs on BBC Two on Sunday February 20 at 7.20pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.