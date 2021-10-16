Stand Up To Cancer 2021 host Davina McCall battled her emotions last night (October 15) as she paid tribute to Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding.

The TV presenter spoke about Sarah during the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser on Channel 4.

Sarah died from breast cancer aged 39 last month and Davina had worked closely with her over the years.

Stand Up To Cancer 2021: What did Davina say about Sarah?

During the evening’s fundraising show, a picture of Sarah appeared on the stage.

Davina – who was co-hosting with Adam Hills, Alan Carr and Maya Jama – said: “This year has been another terrible year for losing so many people to cancer, so many family members, friends…

“It would seem remiss for me to do this show this evening without mentioning Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer last month.

“I really wanted to talk about her because I loved Sarah.”

“I met her on Popstars: The Rivals and it was absolutely clear as day that there was something about her and she was just going to be a huge star.

“Of course she made it into Girls Aloud and after that, our paths crossed many times. The last time was on The Jump and she was amazing.

“She was so electric to be around, fun and really vivacious and a little bit naughty, which we all really loved about her.

“She leaves such an amazing legacy in her music. That will always be a little bit of Sarah that will always be with us.”

With her voice breaking from emotion, Davina added: “We will really, really, really miss her so much.”

She ‘fought until her last day’

Sarah’s tragic death was confirmed by her family on September 5.

In August 2020, the Girls Aloud star had told fans she was suffering from an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Alongside a picture of Sarah, her mum Marie penned: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

Marie continued: “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Following Sarah’s death, it was reported that Girls Aloud are planning to reunite for a one-off charity concert in her memory.

