Stand Up and Deliver cast member Jason Manford has backed Curtis Pritchard after his routine was brutally mocked.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Twitter to defend the Love Island star following the Channel 4 show yesterday (March 4).

During the charity special, Curtis was booed by an audience member after making his comedy debut.

Stand Up and Deliver star Jason Manford has defended Curtis Pritchard (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Stand Up and Deliver?

On Thursday’s instalment, Curtis took to the stage after being mentored by comic Judi Love.

However, his routine fell flat and he received a mixed response from the audience.

During the performance, the reality star poked fun at his Love Island stint before going on to make awkward sex jokes.

At one point, Judi commented: “I didn’t even know that he was going to do this joke, I told him to take this joke out.”

Curtis was booed following his routine (Credit: Channel 4)

In the end, the performance failed to get many laughs.

Reflecting on the routine, Curtis said: “There was a guy booing. I mustn’t have been that good but I enjoyed it. I’m exhausted now, I ain’t gonna lie. Physically, mentally, emotionally exhausted.”

Stand Up and Deliver: Jason Manford defends Curtis Pritchard

Meanwhile, the criticism didn’t go unnoticed by comedian Jason.

Jason also appeared on the show as a mentor to Shaun Ryder.

Judi watched nervously from the side (Credit: Channel 4)

Following Curtis’ performance, he tweeted: “Well harsh someone booing at a charity comedy gig for people who’ve never done it before!

“What a [bleep]! #StandUpandDeliver.”

I was absolutely fuming on the night

Furthermore, Jason added: “I was absolutely fuming on the night.”

However, most viewers failed to see the funny side to Curtis’ routine.

Stand Up and Deliver viewers ‘cringed’ at Curtis’ performance (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Stand Up and Deliver viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Curtis is so awkward… the silence is deafening.”

A second shared: “Curtis mate, you have to wait for the audience to laugh before you can interact with them. But if it’s part of your act… awks!”

In addition, a third added: “Oh my god at Curtis getting booed at a charity fundraiser #StandUpAndDeliver.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear Curtis #StandUpAndDeliver. Fair play for giving it a go though.”

RIP to Curtis Pritchard's comedy career 🤣🤣🤣 Although booing him was a bit strong 😱 #StandUpAndDeliver #StandUpToCancer #SU2C pic.twitter.com/unhsAgdwh3 — Keven law (@Kevenlaw) March 4, 2021

Actual footage of the audience watching Curtis Pritchard’s routine #StandUpAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/gaL8Si8Z56 — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) March 4, 2021

During the two-part Channel 4 series, the celebs had just two weeks to perfect an entire routine.

Furthermore, it’s all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

