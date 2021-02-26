Stand Up and Deliver cast member Katie McGlynn had the support of fans as she lamented the ‘editing’ of her performance on the show.

The former Corrie actress, 27, is one of the famous faces on the programme alongside ex Happy Mondays rocker Shaun Ryder, Conservative politician Baroness Warsi, dancer Curtis Pritchard and TV’s Rev Richard Coles.

The celebs’ task is the learn and deliver a five-minute comedy routine, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, with the help of their comic mentors.

Katie McGlynn is one of four celebs on Stand Up and Deliver (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up and Deliver cast: Katie and Zoe

Katie, who was paired with comedian Zoe Lyons, took to social media on Thursday (February 25) evening to comment on her performance at the end of the second episode.

Last night, viewers got to see the stars talking through ideas with their comedian mentors.

The second episode isn’t on until next Thursday (March 4), however it’s available to watch now on All4.

Katie’s mentor on the programme is comedian Zoe Lyons (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Katie say about her performance?

And on Twitter, Katie hit out at the ‘editing’ of her performance, suggesting her routine looked worse in the final cut than it actually was.

She tweeted: “Just watched ep 2 of #StandUpAndDeliver on All4 @Channel4 and I have to say, editing is a real [bleep]!

You’re amazing! Always love watching you on telly.

“There was so much more to my final performance that you don’t see, I think I better stick to acting from now on! But please remember to donate @SU2CUK, proud to support!”

Fans reassure former Corrie star

In the comments, the actress’ followers told her they thought she was amazing.

One told her: “You’re amazing Katie in everything you do, massively proud fan to support such a wonderful person as you and helping to raise much-needed funds for a fantastic cause xx.”

Katie McGlynn’s final routine is in episode two, available now on All4 (Credit: Channel 4)

Another assured Katie: “I enjoyed watching it.”

A third put: “You’re amazing! Always love watching you on telly.”

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode two of Stand Up and Deliver.

What happens with Katie’s final performance on Stand Up and Deliver?

In next week’s episode, Katie makes jokes about her Coronation Street exit. Her character died of cervical cancer in tragic scenes.

She quips: “No [bleep] way I can be written back into the show.”

However, Katie then forgets her lines and there’s a huge awkward silence.

Zoe, behind the scenes, cringes and says: “This is a little bit excruciating…”

