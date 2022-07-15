Stacey Solomon’s new married name revealed ahead of wedding

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new married name ahead of her wedding ceremony to Joe Swash next week.

Their summer wedding will take place in their home Pickle Cottage, which they have already started decorating for the big day.

But what does she plan to be called after she says ‘I do’?

The TV star revealed her soon-to-be last name on Loose Women today.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon will marry Joe Swash next week (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon wedding

Stacey will marry TV presenter and heartthrob Joe soon.

The pair are planning to tie the knot next week in a small ceremony in the back garden of their house – which they famously named Pickle Cottage!

The Loose Women favourite also recently returned from her hen do in Mykonos alongside her sister Jemma and her close friends.

The mother-of-four spent three nights soaking up the sun on the Greek Island before she headed back home.

She looked to be having the time of her life, as she was seen boarding a luxury yacht, snorkelling in the sea and even wearing a pickle costume on her Instagram.

TV star Stacey Solomon reveals her new married name will be Stacey Solomon-Swash (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon’s married name

Today, the Loose Women confirmed Stacey’s future married name.

As they welcomed Stacey onto the panel, Kaye Adams announced: “It’s not long now until she officially becomes Mrs Stacey Solomon-Swash.”

The Loose Women stars also hosted Stacey a surprise hen do on the show.

They said: “It’s not long now until our Stacey will walk down the aisle to be tied to Joe Swash forever.

“So it’s time we throw a Loose Women hen-do.”

The girls all wore ‘Team Bride’ sashes and gave gifts to celebrate her special day.

