Stacey Solomon backs her comments on the Queen and asks for ‘opt-out policy’ on funding monarchy

Stacey Solomon has called for an “opt-out policy” on paying for the monarchy – while also defending her past comments about the Queen.

The star, 33, found herself in the spotlight following the death of Queen Elizabeth II because of remarks she made in 2018.

Stacey had told the Loose Women panel that she “doesn’t get” the royal family.

Stacey Solomon has stood by her past comments about the royal family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Star insisted she was ‘misrepresented’

She added at the time: “It does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

Stacey’s co-star Jane Moore told her she thought the Queen was “brilliant”.

But Stacey then asked: “But for what? For what?”

In the wake of the Queen’s death, a clip of Stacey’s comments went viral on social media.

And although the mum-of-four says it was “misrepresented”, she still stands by her words.

She also admitted last month she was “trying to keep my head above water” after the comments resurfaced.

The Loose Women star said she ‘didn’t get’ the monarchy in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon remains firm on Queen comments

In an interview with the Guardian, Stacey said she found the reemergence of the footage “difficult”, as she did not say it following the Queen’s death.

But she continued: “I have nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady, but I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world.

“Some of our kids weren’t even getting school lunches, and to know a huge amount of money is going to somebody who doesn’t need it, I just couldn’t get my head around that.”

The Sort You Life Out host then suggested: “It would be cool if there was an opt-in opt-out version and you can opt to give it to somebody else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey made her original comments on the monarchy during a chat about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

She said: “I just don’t get it. I don’t get any of it.

“I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same – it could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it.”

Jane asked her: “Do you mean, like, as royals, or as like, Kim Kardashian? Because for me, they’re becoming like celebrities.”

Agreeing, Stacey replied: “To me, that is all they are.”

Jane went on to tell Stacey that she thought the Queen was “brilliant”.

Fellow panelist Linda Robson also chimed in: “I love the Queen.”

“But for what?” Stacey asked. Jane told her: “For duty, for responsibility…”

Linda added: “She’s always worked really hard.”

Stacey then told them both: “But I would work really hard if the whole country paid for me to have, like, 12 houses, to work really hard.”

How did Stacey Solomon respond when the Queen died?

In the days after the Queen’s passing, Stacey avoided the subject on her social media pages and simply said her week had been “interesting”.

However, she touched upon it on the day of Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Read more: Stacey Solomon fuels rumours husband Joe Swash IS doing I’m A Celebrity

Stacey – who this weekend appears on C4’s Sunday Brunch – shared the last official portrait of the Queen, which was released to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Alongside it, she wrote: “Thinking of everyone finding today so sad and difficult. And thinking of all those who have ever lost a beloved person in their lives.”

Stacey added: “Saying goodbye forever is always so hard.”

Sunday Brunch, 9.30am, C4, Sunday October 9

Do you agree with Stacey’s thoughts on the monarchy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!