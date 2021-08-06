Stacey Solomon tells Loose Women crew off ahead of maternity: ‘What’s wrong with you?’

Stacey Solomon waved goodbye to Loose Women today as she prepares to welcome her baby daughter.

The 31-year-old panellist took part in her final show before heading off on maternity leave.

And things got pretty lively!

Stacey Solomon celebrated her baby shower on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women?

Stacey celebrated her last day alongside Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson.

Kicking off the show, Kaye said: “We’re finally going to get to throw our lovely Stacey a baby shower.

“But hopefully she will stick around for this one.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon creeped out after discovering huge bloody stains under nursery carpet

Stacey missed her previous baby shower on the programme, after giving birth to her youngest son Rex.

However, the star appeared delighted as she graced the panel in a tiara and sash reading: “Baby on Board.”

Later on, the panel went on to discuss their favourite guilty pleasures.

The presenter told off the Loose Women crew (Credit: ITV)

Linda explained she loves a cup of milky tea and held up her mug towards the camera.

Shocked by the colour, Stacey exclaimed: “Linda, that’s not tea! I’m fully offended.”

The pregnant star attempted to show her own tea, but appeared annoyed as the camera couldn’t pick up the colour.

What’s wrong with you?!

Speaking to the crew, Stacey joked: “Why can’t you get a good shot of tea?

“What’s wrong with you?!”

Towards the end of the show, the presenters sat down for cupcakes and gifts.

Stacey with her Loose Women co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Stacey heads on maternity leave

Kaye, Nadia and Linda then presented Stacey with her leaving presents.

The pregnant star was given an inflatable rubber ring.

Explaining the gift, Linda said: “That’s incase you have stitches, so it’s nice and comfortable.”

Read more: Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares touching message on Instagram for her unborn baby daughter

Nadia revealed she was planning to make home cooked meals for Stacey after she gives birth.

She shared: “I’m going to make you dishes to put in the freezer, do you don’t have to cook.”

Following the show, one viewer tweeted: “We will definitely miss you Stacey but we can’t wait to see you with your little princess.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.