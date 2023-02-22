Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out: Who is Iwan Carrington?

Iwan Carrington is one of the declutterers on Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out and we’ve made the ultimate profile for everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the expert cleaner.

Cleaner Iwan joined the show in the first series in 2021, and has gained a lot of fans since!

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Iwan Carrington…

Iwan Carrington is the cleaning expert on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out’s Iwan Carrington ‘lived on cardboard on the floor of his own home’

Sort Your Life Out star Iwan Carrington told The Metro that he “lived on cardboard on the floor of his home for months”.

Iwan bought his first home, a two-bedroom apartment in south-east London, in 2009.

He revealed “one of the first things I did was rip up the old carpet, and for the first couple of months I lived on cardboard on the floor.”

But he did share that he had happy memories of his makeshift cardboard carpet!

What else has Iwan presented?

You might recognise some of Iwan’s presenting jobs outside of Sort Your Life Out too.

Iwan joined Steph’s Packed Lunch in 2020 as their bargain and deals hunter.

He regularly shares weekly deals with Steph McGovern and viewers at home.

Iwan has even begun presenting in the US too!

He presents Big Block Overhaul, a “social experiment in which a team of experts helps a group of neighbouring families to work together to declutter, organise, clean and redesign their homes, in just 5 days”.

Iwan also appears as the bargain hunter on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

What age is Iwan Carrington and where is he from?

Iwan was born in Shropshire but now lives in London.

Iwan celebrates his birthday on April 26.

It’s believed Iwan is in his thirties, but he’s never shared his exact age!

Does Iwan Carrington have YouTube?

Iwan Carrington has a successful YouTube account too, where he regularly shares hauls and house improvement tips.

He’s been posting for over five years, so there’s a lot of content for fans of Iwan to enjoy!

If you want to follow Iwan on YouTube, you can find him @MrCarrington.

Does Iwan Carrington from Sort Your Life Out have Instagram?

He does! You can follow Iwan on Instagram @mistercarrington.

He often shares cleaning tips and photos from behind the scenes of Sort Your Life Out.

Iwan also shares recaps of his deals from Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Sort Your Life Out: Who is Iwan Carrington’s partner?

Iwan confirmed in a video in 2018 on his YouTube channel that he could see himself settling in Germany as that is “where my partner is from”.

He hasn’t shared any photos or videos with his partner and it’s unclear if the pair are still together.

Iwan keeps his personal life private, and recently said on YouTube that he only puts out “what I’m comfortable with” to cope with fame.

Sort Your Life Out continues on Wednesday, February 15 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Are you a fan of Ewan on Sort Your Life Out? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.