Stacey Solomon has revealed her fiancé Joe Swash is convinced she’s Sausage on The Masked Singer.

Everyone watching the show has been trying to work out who Sausage is for weeks.

There have been guesses ranging from TV star Sheridan Smith to singer Joss Stone.

Joe Swash is convinced by the Masked Singer rumours (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon denies Masked Singer UK rumours

However, the majority of viewers seem to be convinced it’s none other than Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon.

In fact, the rumours have hit such a fever high recently that even Stacey’s very own fiancé is convinced.

Read more: Masked Singer viewers are convinced they’ve rumbled Viking

Sharing a clip to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Stacey filmed herself quizzing Joe about why she would keep it a secret if it was her.

She said: “I just need to take a moment to appreciate that he’s actually not talking to me because he thinks I’m the Sausage on The Masked Singer and I just haven’t told him. What the hell?”

Lots of fans think it’s Stacey (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bookies reveal latest odds on all seven remaining Masked Singer contestants

Joe replied: “Listen, the Sausage said she loves to relax in the camper van.”

“When have I ever liked to relax in the camper van?” questioned Stacey.

Joe then hit back: “We’ve got a camper van so that’s a massive clue!”

Stacey asked: “Why would I not tell you of all people. Why would I need to hide it from you? I’m not the Sausage, I promise.”

A new advert fuelled the rumours (Credit: ITV)

Fans are convinced Sausage is Stacey

A lot of the signs seem to have pointed towards Stacey.

A new advert for the ITV series features the Ting Tings smash hit single That’s Not My Name is the latest in a long line of clues.

During the advert, Sausage appears on screen at the exact moment the classic song says: “They call me Stacey.”

It’s yet another sign that has convinced ITV viewers that Stacey is the one behind the mask.

An ITV viewer also filmed the advert on TikTok. She captioned the video: “IT SAYS STACEY ON SAUSAGE!!! Is that a clue??”

Another fan said on Twitter: “There’s an advert on TV for shows, with ‘That’s not my name’ song playing… the bit ‘THEY CALL ME STACEY’ plays when they show Sausage on The Masked Singer.”

Who do you think will be eliminated this week? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.