On Loose Women today, Stacey Solomon was told she had ‘gone too far’ after showing the panel her extremely organised kitchen cupboard.

Stacey hosted a segment on the pre-recorded show today titled ‘Stacey’s Clutter Clinic’ where she looked at her fellow presenter, Kaye Adams‘ kitchen cupboard.

The Loose Women discussed clutter

Stacey announced on the show that cleaning was ‘one of her favourite pastimes’.

During this segment, she had a look in Kaye’s kitchen cupboard and was taken aback.

Kaye stated: “I just tidied that 6 months ago.”

Stacey expressed: “Okay I’ll give you credit. There is some sort of arrangement here. We’ve got like dried crisps and pasta at the bottom, all the alcohol in Scotland at the top, and a mixture of both in the middle.”

Judi Love then asked: “How should she organise it then Stacey?”

Stacey then showcased a picture of her own kitchen cupboard.

There were ooh’s and ahh’s across the panel once the picture was revealed.

Stacey reassured them: “You don’t have to go to this extreme necessarily.”

“Organise your biscuits into colour order. People do have a problem with this,” she admitted.

Nadia Sawalha then laughed as Judi said: “She’s gone too far.”

Stacey then assured Judi by saying: “This will change your life.”

Judi responded with a simple “no”.

Stacey then laughed and said: “It’ll make you happy.”

Judi also replied to that with a firm “no.”

Stacey jokingly ended the segment by saying: “Oh, I give up, you know what? I’m shutting down the clinic. I can’t do this anymore. They’re a lost cause.”

Viewers expressed their opinions

Some viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on Stacey’s immaculate cupboard.

Some sided with Judi on the biscuits.

One fan expressed: “I loved your organised cupboards, but I agree with Judi about the biscuits.

“They need to be mixed so that everyone isn’t touching all the other biscuits to get to the one that they want.”

Another said: “I don’t usually buy biscuits, but nothing worse than mixing them. Sorry, would need a container for different ones.”

