Stacey Solomon: Loose Women panellist’s absence sparks concern

Stacey Solomon has sparked concern after she was absent from a photo released by ITV celebrating all of their female presenters.

To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8, all of ITV Daytime’s female presenters have united for one picture.

However, there were three notable absences: Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Carol McGiffin were not in the picture.

As fans wondered where the presenters were, ITV has clarified to ED! exactly why they were missing – and it’s a very innocent explanation.

There were some notable absences in the International Women’s Day picture (Credit: ITV/Amy Brammall)

Read more: Stacey Solomon makes candid confession about body insecurities after giving birth

Where was Stacey Solomon?

Holly Willoughby posted the image to her Instagram. She said what an “incredible” feeling it was to be in the photo.

However, fans immediately commented that there were notable absences from the picture.

Carol McGiffin, Judi Love and Stacey Solomon, all regulars on Loose Women were not in the shot.

“Why no Stacey?” queried one.

Another added: “Where is Stacey Solomon though, is she okay?”

A third wrote: “Carol? Stacey? Judi?”

“Love this, but where is Judy, Carol and Stacey?” asked someone else.

Many others simply asked: “Where’s Stacey?” and “Is Stacey okay?”

Stacey Solomon is a much-loved Loose Woman (Credit: ITV)

What has ITV said?

In fact, there is nothing to worry about the filming for the promo merely took place while Stacey was on maternity leave.

And Judi and Carol both had other commitments.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Stacey was on maternity leave, Judi had other filming commitments and Carol had a pre-booked vacation when filming for the promo took place.”

Stacey Solomon will return to Loose Women next week (Credit: ITV)

When does Stacey Solomon return to Loose Women?

Stacey is returning to screens next week.

Stacey gave birth to baby Rose last year in October. She has since been taking time away from the ITV show to care for her little one.

However, she is set to take her place back on the Loose Women panel the week beginning 28 February. Kaye Adams confirmed the news during Friday’s show.

Read more: Stacey Solomon replaces Tom Allen on Bake Off: The Professionals

Why was the photo released?

Photographer Amy Brammall took the picture to mark International Women’s Day..

The images celebrates the “presenting powerhouse of female hosts” of ITV shows.

The women include one of the first ever female broadcasters in Gloria Hunniford. Also in the mix is the first ever female rector of Dundee University, Lorraine Kelly.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime said: “I’m beyond proud to work alongside this amazing group of women.

“Both individually and collectively [they] have accrued an incredible array of broadcasting achievements.

“Their experience and expertise in front of camera is second to none and this year’s International Women’s day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them all.”

ITV Daytime’s female presenters celebrate International Women’s Day. Watch them weekdays from 6am on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.