Presenter Stacey Solomon has admitted that one of her Loose Women co-stars has been calling her the wrong name for more than four years.

The Loose ladies were discussing if they had ever been mistaken for someone else when Janet Street Porter confessed she still gets annoyed when people call her “Janice”.

Her revelation sparked Stacey’s own confession about their co-star, Gloria.

The 30-old former X Factor star says that despite sitting alongside Gloria Hunniford for almost half-a-decade, she still accidentally calls her “Tracy” rather than “Stacey”.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon says co-star Gloria keeps getting her name wrong (Credit: ITV)

“I think Gloria still, on the odd occasion, says ‘Tracy, you know what!” laughed Stacey.

“I’m like, ‘Gloria, we’ve been working together for four years!'”

Shockingly, co-star Brenda Edwards then admitted that she often gets referred to as “sir”.

“They call you women’s names – you’re fine! I get called sir,” joked Brenda.

“On the phone,” interjected Janet. “Not face to face!’

Gloria keeps calling Stacey “Tracy” by accident (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon’s social media break

It comes after Stacey ended up putting herself on a social media ban.

The Loose Women star said she was worried that fans might be growing sick of her.

“It’s phone in a drawer day today,” she told fans on Instagram.

“And I feel it’s for the best. I just watched my stories back and I put so many on yesterday you’re probably sick of the sight of me!”

It wasn’t the first time Stacey – who has a whopping 3.6 million followers – has imposed a temporary social media ban on herself.

Stacey Solomon’s sex ban

When she returned to social media, Stacey had her followers in fits when she poked fun at her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Filming Joe doing some household chores to get in her good books, Stacey shared the video and teased that he wouldn’t be getting lucky despite his best efforts.

“It’s not going to happen @realjoeswashy… Not in this sweltering heat,” followed by laughing emojis.

The couple have one-year-old son Rex together while Stacey is mum to her sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe is a dad to his son Harry from a past relationship.

