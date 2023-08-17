Stacey Solomon left horrified as she suffers mortifying public mishap: ‘It’s even worse saying it out loud’

Star of Loose Women Stacey Solomon took to Instagram last night (August 16) to detail an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while at a gym session.

Sharing the story with her 5.7 million followers, Stacey was back at home after the incident.

Sat in her home wearing a comfy ensemble, Stacey told fans that her sister suggested them doing an exercise class. Describing the incident as one of the “most humbling experiences” of her life, Stacey explained she went on the treadmill, which was where everything went horribly wrong.

Stacey’s leggings got caught on the treadmill (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey’s embarrassing incident

“We were on the treadmill and all of a sudden, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if I lost concentration for the moment,” she said. “I was running on the treadmill like a gazelle, and the next minute the treadmill was dragging me to the floor by my leggings.”

Stacey continued: “I’d fallen over but as I fell the treadmill was still going round on my leggings. So it stripped me naked in front of the whole class and I had a thong on.”

While laughing and trying to speak at the same time, Stacey said her “leggings were just going down and down till they were right round my ankles”.

The situation got so bad that her sister had to pull the emergency cord because Stacey was left laying there with her backside out for everyone to see.

Stacey admits the incident was painful (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s even worse saying it out loud’

Stacey admitted in her caption that telling the story is “even worse saying it out loud” but still appeared in good spirits.

The 33-year-old mum of five said the only thing she had to protect her was her thong underneath her leggings. She said it “really hurt” but also laughed it off, stating: “It was a really humbling experience, actually.”

At the end of her story, Stacey showed off the bruises on both her knees.

