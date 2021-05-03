Stacey Solomon, Emma Willis and Anna Richardson are reportedly in the line up to host Changing Rooms reboot.

The presenters are believed to be the favourites to replace Davina McCall, after she was forced to quit.

Davina initially signed up to the home improvement series on Channel 4 alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Davina McCall was forced to quit Changing Rooms reboot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon, Emma Willis and Anna Richardson ‘in the line up’

Now, it’s believed Stacey, 31, Emma, 45, and Anna, 50, are in talks to appear.

The original BBC series is set for a six-episode return on Channel 4.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Channel 4 producers were left with a real headache of finding someone good enough to replace Davina as presenter.

“Now Changing Rooms bosses have got three names in the running for the job.

“Each has their own unique style, but all of them would be great for the role.”

The source went on to claim Emma was perfect for the role due to her “experience”.

Stacey Solomon is reportedly a favourite (Credit: ITV)

Stacey will apparently add a “real eye for design”, while Anna is another “seasoned presenter”.

Channel 4 failed to comment when approached by ED!.

Meanwhile, representatives for Stacey, Emma and Anna have been contacted for comment.

Why did Davina McCall quit Changing Rooms reboot?

Last month, reports revealed Davina was unable to commit to filming.

The star will prioritise her other work commitments including The Masked Singer.

Explaining her decision to leave, The Sun on Sunday claimed: “Davina was so excited to be part of the reboot but with the changing production schedule, it has become a nightmare.

Emma Willis may host the Channel 4 show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The lockdown and pandemic have played havoc with the schedule and sadly Davina has said she won’t be able to commit. It’s the last thing anyone wanted but she is so busy with other filming commitments.”

Furthermore, Channel 4 confirmed the reports were true at the time.

Changing Rooms aired on BBC One between 1996 and 2004.

It saw couples swapping homes with friends or neighbours to decorate one room in each other’s home.

