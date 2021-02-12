Stacey Solomon has broken her silence on the eve of The Masked Singer final.

The final of The Masked Singer airs tomorrow night (February 13).

And viewers are pretty much convinced that Stacey is the cracking voice behind Sausage.

With host Joel Dommett on today’s Loose Women (February 12) and Stacey on the panel, the rest of the ladies took their chance to grill her.

What did Stacey Solomon say about The Masked Singer?

She said: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I am not a sausage.”

“I blimming wish,” she added.

“I am relieved that it’s going to be over tomorrow.

“As much as I’ve loved the series, I can’t wait for it to end,” Stacey added, clearly tired of the speculation surrounding Sausage’s identity.

Host Joel added: “Contractually I’m not allowed to say anything.”

“The final three are all incredible names and one of the three no one’s really been saying online that much,” he added.

What are the latest Masked Singer odds?

Stacey’s awkward interview comes as Betfair released the latest illustrative odds ahead of Saturday night’s show.

As well as revealing who they think will win, the experts have also revealed who they think is behind each of the masks.

As well as Sausage, Robin and Badger are also in the final.

Betfair has revealed that Robin is the current favourite to win at 6/4.

Robin is followed by Badger at 15/8 and Sausage at 2/1.

But who do they think is behind each of the masks?

Well, it seems pretty conclusive that Robin is JLS star Aston Merrygold – he’s odds-on favourite to be unmasked with a price of 1/2.

Stacey, meanwhile, is only the third favourite to be unmasked as Sausage.

Betfair’s experts still think it’s Sheridan Smith, with odds of 8/11 for her, followed by 4/1 for Joss Stone and 7/1 for Stacey.

Badger seems to have them stumped, though.

There are illustrative odds of 11/10 for the character being unmasked as singer Ne-Yo, 2/1 for Badger to be Peter Andre and 3/1 for it to be Adam Lambert.

However, because the show is pre-recorded, the odds are provided as a guideline only – this means viewers can’t actually place bets on the show now.

The Masked Singer is on ITV tomorrow night (February 13) at 7pm.

