How many children does Stacey Solomon have? When is she getting married?

Stacey Solomon is one of TV’s most beloved figures, attracting legions of fans for documenting her family life and those of her children on social media.

Her popularity is also due in no small part to her Loose Women appearances.

The 32-year-old TV personality and social media megastar joined the ITV chat show panel in 2016.

And, even though her reality TV credentials were already assured after memorable runs on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity years earlier, Stacey joining the ranks of the Loose Women presenters solidified her status as one of the UK’s most popular celebrities.

Loose Women threw a baby shower for Stacey Solomon before she had her daughter Rose (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Stacey Solomon? Why is Stacey Solomon famous?

Stacey is Loose Women regular who has starred in some of the biggest reality UK TV franchises of the past 20 years.

She is a devoted mum of four children and her partner Joe Swash also has a son who is part of their proudly blended family.

Stacey has also become a noted domestic influencer, commanding an Instagram following of over five million.

Indeed, such is her dedication to her home that a Loose Women segment once saw panellists ponder whether she is the “tidiest woman in Britain”.

Stacey first found telly fame auditioning for The X Factor and made it all the way to the finals of the sixth series.

Thanks to her prominent place in the competition, she scored a number one Christmas single hit with a cover of You Are Not Alone by Michael Jackson alongside her fellow show stars.

Stacey Solomon sang What a Wonderful World for her X Factor audition (Credit: YouTube)

When was Stacey Solomon on The X Factor?

Stacey took part in the 2009 series of The X Factor.

She sailed through to the lives shows and was mentored by Dannii Minogue and performed a duet with Michael Bublé.

Despite her popularity, Stacey eventually placed third in the final week, behind Olly Murs and series winner Joe McElderry.

But despite her bronze medal finish, the ITV series proved to be the perfect launch pad for her mainstream stardom.

When did Stacey Solomon win I’m A Celebrity?

Less than a year on from her X Factor adventures, Stacey headed down under to be part of the I’m A Celebrity cast in 2010.

Furthermore, she ended up being crowned Queen of the Jungle, pipping Shaun Ryder to the title.

However, she was regarded an absolute dead cert to win. Bookies tipped her the biggest favourite ever to emerge victorious at odds of 1/16.

Other famous faces that participated in the 10th series included Nigel Havers, Alison Hammond, Gillian McKeith, Linford Christie and Dom Joly.

Where is Stacey Solomon from?

Stacey was born in Dagenham, east London.

Her parents divorced when she was nine and her father, who like Stacey is Jewish, has Iraqi and Polish heritage.

Stacey Solomon and partner Joe Swash have five children in their family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Stacey Solomon married? Who is Stacey Solomon’s partner?

Stacey Solomon is not married – but she is engaged to be married to her partner Joe Swash.

They started dating in 2015 and went Instagram official in January 2016.

She told reporters in 2017: “It’s going really, really well. I’m so happy. Everyone says we’re made for each other.

“We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we’ve got so much in common. He’s absolutely lovely, I’m so lucky.”

When is Stacey Solomon getting married?

In February 2021, Stacey Solomon indicated on Instagram she would be getting wed in the summer.

She shared a venue confirmation email for their marriage ceremony – and it said they were getting married in July 2021.

However, plans changed when Stacey Solomon became pregnant with baby daughter Rose!

It was speculated in January 2022 the couple may have got married in secret.

However, it now seems like July 2022 might be in the diary for their big day.

What’s more, their wedding plans might include getting hitched in the back garden of Pickle Cottage, their Essex home.

Stacey revealed during a video call on Loose Women in December 2021: “We would love, if all goes well – because COVID’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – to get married in July next year, we really would.

“It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”

When did Stacey Solomon met Joe Swash?

According to Stacey, the first time she and Joe met was as she was being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Joe had won the reality series two years prior in 2008. He then went on to become part of the series’ wider presenting line up, starring on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

She has previously shared how she has watched back footage of the moment with her two sons.

And they couldn’t believe it was Joe Swash who was hugging their mum on screen as she sat in the show throne!

What are Stacey Solomon’s sons called?

Stacey Solomon’s eldest son Zachary was born in 2008. Her second son, born in 2012, Leighton.

She shares her third son, Rex, with Joe Swash. He was born in May 2019.

Joe Swash’s son Harry arrived into the world in June 2007, six months before his father and mother Emma Sophocleous split.

What did Stacey Solomon call her baby?

Stacey announced on Instagram in October 2021 that her daughter’s name is Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash.

Explaining the little one’s names in turn, she wrote in the caption: “Our beautiful flower – our precious jewel – who is ever loved.”

Rex, meanwhile, was given the middle names Toby and Francis.

Stacey said back in June 2019: “Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name.”

Stacey Solomon: Who are the dads of her children?

Zachary’s dad is Dean Cox, Stacey Solomon’s boyfriend from when she was 18.

Leighton’s father is her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Joe Swash is the father of her stepson Harry, as well as the dad of Rex and Rose.

Stacey Solomon has previously been very determined about ensuring none of her children feel like a “half” to their siblings.

Writing before Rose was born in October 2020, she posted: “Brothers. No such thing as half in this house, and that includes ALL FOUR of our pickles.

“They may have different hair, different skin tones, different eye colours and different parents but they have the SAME LOVE for each other and that’s all that matters.

“Forever blended and proud to be.”

Why doesn’t Stacey Solomon sing any more?

In 2018, Stacey Solomon opened up about being propositioned by a music producer. She indicated her singing career was damaged by the incident.

Her debut album Shy was released in 2015, several years after her success on The X Factor.

She explained on an episode of Loose Women: “I remember going out to a different country to work on a record and hopefully distribute it and in that country.

“And meeting somebody who was really big – a music producer – who could help me distribute it and get on board and would make a huge difference.

“That person asked if I wanted some alone time with him at dinner, so we should get to know each other more.

“At first I just laughed it off but then I realised it was a real invitation of ‘if you come with me, then maybe I can help you’.

“At that point I was like okay, I am going to go home and definitely not further my career in this.”

What’s Stacey Solomon worth?

The Daily Star, Birmingham Mail, OK! and the Express website all speculate Stacey may have between £3.6 million and £5 million to her name.

Has she shown them her bank statements? Probably not.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12.30pm.

