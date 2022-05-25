Stacey Solomon took over the reins of Bake Off: The Professionals last night (May 24) but not everyone was sweet on her hosting the show.

The Channel 4 series returned to our screens with Stacey taking over from comedian Tom Allen.

She is now hosting the show alongside Great British Bake Off favourite Liam Charles.

However, not everyone was on board with Stacey taking over, with one fan admitting ahead of the show that it would be a “tough” watch.

Stacey Solomon made her Bake Off: The Professionals debut last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Stacey Solomon takes over Bake Off: The Professionals

Ahead of the show, Stacey admitted her nerves on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed her pal Mrs Hinch had popped over to collect her and the pair watched it together.

Stacey shared: “I’m so nervous!”

She added: “If you watch it I hope. you love it. I loved making it so so so much!

“I can’t wait to hear what you think if you see it!

“Unless you don’t like it – then don’t tell me,” she said.

Stacey hosts the show with Liam Charles (Credit: Channel 4)

Stacey trolled over new show

However, the very nature of trolls meant they didn’t hold back when it came to their mean comments.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “How to ruin a great show …. bring on Stacey Solomon.”

Another added: “Oh [bleep] off Stacey Solomon. I used to enjoy Bake Off: The Professionals.”

A third commented: “Channel 4 what have you done? Stacey Solomon, FFS, certainly scrapping the barrel here. I used to like this programme, she is just so annoying.”

“Bring back Tom! Stacey doesn’t work!” another declared.

“I am so sorry and I really like Stacey, but its a no from me. I will be recording and using fast forward a lot. So gutted as I LOVE this show,” another commented.

The lovely Stacey was targeted by trolls on social media (Credit: Channel 4)

The star’s fans had her back, though!

However, thankfully for the lovely Stacey not everyone felt the same.

“Well Stacey can stay. She’s a sweetheart. Lovely to see #GBBO back!” said one.

“Please can Stacey Solomon replace Matt Lucas on the main show?” another asked.

“Wasn’t sure if I was going to like Stacey on #BakeOffTheProfessionals but I think she actually did a really good job,” said another.

Stacey clearly had a little peek on social media while the show aired and thanked her fans for their support.

“Your messages have made my night. I’m so grateful for you all,” she said.

