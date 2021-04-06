Stacey Solomon appeared on screens with her new show Sort Your Life Out last night (April 5).

During the first episode, the 31-year-old Loose Women star worked with the Yaku family to clear out their home in a challenging decluttering operation.

Despite her handy tips, Stacey appeared to baffle some viewers as she spoke about her strange hoarding habits.

Stacey baffled viewers on her new show Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

What did Stacey Solomon say?

At one point, the presenter admitted she keeps “random, gross stuff” in her home.

Stacey, who is Jewish, explained: “There are things in my house that if we were like, ‘Why don’t we come and do this over at mine?’ they’d be like, ‘Stacey! How have you still got your son’s foreskin in a box?’

“I keep some random, gross stuff because I cannot let it go, so I totally understand.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon welcomes new cat into her home and reassures fans it’s not wild

As well as one-year-old son Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, the presenter has Zachery, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Stacey firstly welcomed Zachery with her teen boyfriend Dean Cox.

Meanwhile, four years later, she gave birth to Leighton with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Barnham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

How did viewers react?

Stacey’s confession left viewers completely baffled.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Did Stacey Solomon just say she’s kept her sons foreskin on BBC 1 at half 6 on a Monday night?”

Another added: “Crying at Stacey Solomon keeping her sons foreskin in a box.”

Crying at Stacey Solomon keeping her sons foreskin in a box

In addition, a third shared: “Absolutely did not need to know that Stacey Solomon keeps her kids’ foreskins in a box.”

A fourth commented: “I’ve just overheard Stacey Solomon on a TV show saying she keeps her sons foreskin in a keepsake box.”

Meanwhile, others appeared to love Stacey’s new show.

did stacey solomon just say she's kept her sons foreskin on BBC 1 at half 6 on a monday night — loo (@looroII) April 5, 2021

crying at stacey solomon keeping her sons foreskin in a box — sadie (@sadiedumont) April 5, 2021

One gushed: “Stacey Solomon is just so charming and lovely. #sortyourlifeout.”

A second added: “I quite enjoyed #sortyourlifeout. Stacey Solomon is good at hosting this sort of stuff.”

Another said: “Loved it! As someone who struggles to keep on top of house mess when I’m feeling low, I can completely understand how their house got into that state. This was such a lovely programme! #sortyourlifeout.”

What is Sort Your Life Out about?

Stacey announced her new BBC series early last month.

On the show, the star coaches six families over the course of one week to help declutter their homes.

As well as Stacey, the show also features home gurus Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent.

Stacey worked with a team of home gurus (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about the show, she told The Mirror: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals exciting summer wedding details with Joe Swash

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard.”

Meanwhile, BBC commissioning editor Emily Smith said: “We’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.