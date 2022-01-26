Stacey Dooley distracted viewers as she appeared on The One Show last night (January 25).

The presenter joined hosts, Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne, as she opened up about her new book and documentary series.

However, some viewers at home couldn’t help but comment on Stacey‘s outfit choice.

The One Show viewers were distracted by Stacey Dooley’s outfit (Credit: BBC One)

Stacey Dooley appears on The One Show

Whilst chatting to the hosts about her current projects, Stacey also took the time to address speculation about her relationship.

The star is currently dating former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton after meeting on the BBC One series.

It comes after reports speculated that the pair could be engaged.

However, Stacey was keen to squash the rumours on Tuesday evening.

“I’m not getting married,” she told Lauren and Jermaine.

But despite having a lot to talk about during the appearance, viewers were quick to comment on Stacey’s outfit.

Stacey spoke to Lauren and Jermaine on the show last night (Credit: BBC One)

The documentary maker appeared in the studio wearing an oversized brown jacket.

She teamed the fashionable look with a pair of leather trousers and black kitten heels.

And viewers were pretty divided over the choice.

Stacey distracts viewers with her outfit

It appears some took issue with the oversized look.

On Twitter, one shared: “@BBCOne #TheOneShow Is Stacey D wearing her dads jacket?”

Another commented: “Watching The One Show with Stacey Dooley, lovely lady but is she wearing her father’s clothes? Surely someone should show her how to dress for TV.”

A third said: “I quite like Stacey Dooley, but why does she always dress like a sack of spuds??? #TheOneShow.”

A fourth added: “What is going on with Stacey Dooley’s jacket? #TheOneShow.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Charity shop, one size fits all!”

What is going on with Stacey Dooley’s jacket?

However, others were quick to defend Stacey.

One fan hit back: “She probably ain’t dressin’ to please YOU, Phillip!”

“Love Stacey Dooley, she’s quite an incredible human,” a second wrote, while a third added: “#TheRepairShop and #Stacey another great #TheOneShow.”

