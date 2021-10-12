Squid Game Halloween costume: Where to buy them in the UK!

This Halloween is set to be taken over by Squid Game – have you already planned your costume?

The smash-hit Netflix series has become the most talked-about show around the world in a matter of weeks.

Bosses have been left stunned by the popularity of the Korean series, which is reportedly on course to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix’s biggest new series launch.

The violent series sees a group of contestants play numerous deadly games in a bid to win £27 million.

With Halloween just weeks away, the show couldn’t have come at a better time.

As a result of the spooky season, fans are clamouring to find outfits from the show to wear.

Fans are desperate to get their hands on a Squid Game outfit (Credit: Netflix)

Where can I buy a Squid Game outfit in the UK?

Fear not, we have the answers!

There are plenty of options for fans of the show, and with two weeks before Halloween, there’s still time to get your orders in.

While many of the outfits on Amazon won’t arrive for weeks, they do have one priced at just £25.99.

Amazon has a Squid Game outfit priced at £25.99 (Credit: Amazon)

The outfit comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, and comes with a red jumpsuit, belt and a pair of gloves.

However, it doesn’t appear to come with the iconic mask.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of options out there. For £8.99, you can also grab the black mask to accompany your Amazon order.

Some fans prefer the tracksuit outfit from Squid Game (Credit: Amazon)

However, if you want to get your hands on the stylish blue and white contestant tracksuit you’re also in luck.

The two-piece Squid Game outfit set is available on Amazon for £28.99.

The costume is available in sizes S to XXL, and will arrive before Halloween if ordered in the next few days.

Finally, if you’re looking to dress up as the Front Man who is in charge of the games, you can grab his mask for £17.49.

Squid Game, season one, is available to stream on Netflix in the UK now

