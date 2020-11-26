Could the Spice Girls really show up in the fifth season of The Crown? We’re praying to the Netflix Gods that they can, and will!

The fourth season of the royal drama may only have dropped earlier his month, but fans are already looking ahead.

And with the 1980s wrapped up in the latest batch of episodes, that surely means the Netflix drama will depicting the Royal Family in the 1990s next.

Some casting details have already been revealed. Imelda Staunton will be assuming the throne as the Queen in place of Olivia Colman. Likewise, Lesley Manville will be taking over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Elsewhere Elizabeth Debicki will portray the dramatised version of Diana, Princess of Wales. And Jonathan Pryce will play the show’s fictional representation of Prince Philip.

But there are also plenty of rumours doing the rounds about who else might be represented in the sensationalised portrayal of the Royal Family.

And it seems that recruiting the Spice Girls to dramatise an unforgettable 1990s moment is high on fans’ wish lists.

Why would the Spice Girls star in season 5 of The Crown?

Cast your mind back to 1997. Just months before the shattering death of Princess Diana at the end of August, the royals seemed to find a common touch when Prince Charles encountered the Spice Girls.

The heir to the throne and the girl band met for the first time at a charity gala in May.

Footage from the event showed Scary Spice Mel B in particularly cheeky form as she asked Charles to dinner.

She and Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell also pushed the envelope by giving the Prince a kiss each.

But according to reports, Geri’s protocol-busting peck was not the only bit of attention she lavished on the Prince.

It has long been suggested she also gave the royal’s backside a bit of squeeze.

Geri, however, has denied giving Charles’ bum a pinch. She insisted she had merely patted him on the bottom instead.

“We’re all human,” she is reported to have shrugged.

When else did the Spice Girls and Prince Charles hang out?

Later that year, Prince Charles and the Spice Girls met again following a charity concert in South Africa. This time, the flirty fivesome and their royal fan posed alongside President Nelson Mandela.

“These are my heroes. I don’t want to be emotional, but this is one of the greatest moments of my life,” the most notable freedom fighter in generations said of the Spices.

Charles agreed: “It is the second greatest moment in my life. The greatest was the first time that I met them.”

‘Goodbye, my friend’

According to the BBC, Prince Charles seemed to keep tabs on the Spices’ artistic development. This is because he reportedly wrote to Geri the day after she left the group in May 1998.

Possibly referring to the alleged bum grab, he wrote: “The group will not be the same without you. What will I do without your wonderfully friendly greeting?”

Prince Charles seemed to build a rapport with the Spice Girls in the 1990s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What other 1990s moments might be represented?

Socialising with the likes of Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham aside, the 1990s also contained many other notable moments for the royals.

The fallout following the death of Princess Diana would rock the Windsors like little else. However, the decade also saw the Queen’s ‘annus horribilis’ in 1992 and several royal divorces, including that between Charles and Diana in 1996.

But considering how important the Spice Girls were to British culture in the 1990s, and the significance of their meetings with Charles, how could they possibly be left out of season five?

Who would you like to play the Spices in The Crown, should any dramatic interpretations of their interactions make the final cut?

