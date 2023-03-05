Specsavers hilariously throws shade at Starstruck over wig ‘complaints’

Specsavers has hilariously thrown shade at ITV’s Starstruck on Twitter.

Last night’s episode (Saturday March 4) of the ITV show left fans in “hysterics” over wig choices.

The Ed Sheeran wigs weren’t a hit (Credit: ITV)

Starstruck last night

ITV’s Starstruck, hosted by Olly Murs, transforms ordinary members of the public into their favourite singers. Previous contestants on the show have impersonated stars such as Freddie Mercury and Cher.

The show returned with its second series on February 18. The series sees Shania Twain replace Sheridan Smith in the judging panel alongside Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Last night, it was the turn of contestants Jack, George and Callum to become Ed Sheeran.

However their transformed appearances left viewers questioning ITV’s costume budget.

Viewers were left questioning ITV’s wig budget last night (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers took to Twitter en masse to react to the Ed Sheeran wigs.

“WHAT IS THE WIG BUDGET ON THIS SHOW?” Commented one shocked viewer in full capitals.

“Why is the Starstruck wig budget like £5 please,” joked another.

“They’re having a laugh!” agreed TV presenter Jamie East.

Others were left simply confused: “Why on earth did Starstruck stick an awful ginger wig on the one ginger guy who looked like him without it. Hilarious.”

Another said “Omg my stomach hurts with laughter”, they even suggested, “the actual stars should sue that programme.”

Which Ed was the best? (Credit: ITV)

Specsavers reacts to to Starstruck wig

In a hilarious turn of events, Specsavers weighed in to make their own judgements. The opticians’ Twitter account threw some hilarious shade.

Following the show, the official @Specsavers Twitter account tweeted: “Hearing rumours that the wig department on #Starstruck needs to give us a quick ring.”

Hearing rumours that the wig department on #Starstruck needs to give us a quick ring — Specsavers (@Specsavers) March 4, 2023

Twitter users could not get enough of Specsavers’ tweet, which has now amassed almost 55K views.

One follower said that the shady comment was the “tweet of the night so far”, to which Specsavers responded again, “Just saying what we see” followed by a sticking-out-tongue emoji.

Even show judge Jason Manford responded with a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Read More: Everything we know about Olly Murs’ summer wedding to Amelia Tank

Starstruck airs every Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV 1 and ITVX.

What do you think of the new series of Starstruck? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!