Special on Netflix is preparing to say goodbye after a short-but-sweet run – but season 2 is sure to go off with a bang.

Equal parts relatable, maddening and hilarious, this comedy was snapped up thanks to Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons.

The series, created by Ryan O’Connell, has been praised for its honest and funny depiction of disability and love – and is sure to continue in upcoming episodes.

What is the show about?

Special follows Ryan as he figures out life as a gay man with cerebral palsy.

Moving to LA, Ryan quickly becomes close friends with Kim and sets out on a quest to land his dream job, and lose his virginity.

In season two, Ryan is still dealing with the fallout of a row with his mum Karen, and his boss Olivia is on the warpath.

As well as this, he’s struggling with writer’s block so is not in the best of moods.

However, he then meets Tanner, a sexy dance instructor who could give him the oomph he needs to get his life back in order.

Meanwhile, Kim’s quest for love also takes a turn when she meets tech mogul Harrison. Now she just needs to make sure her insecurities don’t get the better of her.

And then there’s Karen, who after dedicating her life to raising her child, needs to start to figure out how to prioritise herself again and become independent.

Ryan has best friend Kim to back him up (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Special?

Firstly, there’s Ryan O’Connell, the creator and writer of the show, who stars as leading man Ryan.

It’s his first acting role, having previously been a writer on the Will and Grace reboot, and coming-of-age sitcom, Awkward.

Punam Patel (most recently seen in Netflix’s Space Force) plays his best mate Kim.

Meanwhile, while Jessica Hecht (Susan from Friends) plays his mother, Karen.

Max Jenkins, who previously starred in Dead to Me, plays new love interest Tanner.

Has Ryan found the love he deserves? (Credit: Netflix)

Is Special on Netflix worth watching?

Reviews for season two have not been released yet – however season one was massively praised.

Earning 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics celebrated its no-holds-barred and unique approach to Ryan’s quest for love.

“There are flashes of wit, slapstick, warmth and sadness sown all the way through Special, glinting out at you as the whole thing races by,” wrote The Guardian.

Hollywood Reporter also notes: “Special is still experimenting with its tone and format, but it’s doing so with a solid sense of its voice and themes, and with welcome restraint.”

Let’s hope it finds its feet in the upcoming episodes.

Special season 2 launches May 20th on Netflix.

Ryan’s mum needs to learn how to be by herself after looking after him for years (Credit: Netflix)

