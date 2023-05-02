I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Carol Vorderman has had her behaviour towards a fellow campmate called out after last night’s (May 1) episode.

Body language expert, Adrianne Carter, speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo, explained why Carol comes across as “fake” while she spoke about fellow I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmate Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

Carol Vorderman has been called ‘fake’ by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman’s ‘fake’ behaviour?

As I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues, some viewers have complained that Carol comes across as ‘fake’. One fan complained: “Carol is SO fake and her laugh (equally fake) is incredibly irritating.” A second viewer ranted: “How do we vote Carol Vorderman and her fake laugh out of I’m A Celeb?”

It’s not natural to have no expressions.

As Carol and Toff discussed their love of lunch last night, body language expert Adrianne explained why Carol may come across as “fake”. She said: “We see Carol in the diary room talking to camera about her and Toff. Carol literally has no facial expressions apart from her eyes going wide and raised. This will be why she comes across as more fake too, even perhaps when she isn’t being fake. It’s not natural to have no expressions.”

Joe is heading into the camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: New campmates announced

In other I’m A Celebrity… South Africa news, two new campmates have been announced. EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash are confirmed to join the camp in South Africa tonight (May 2).

But first, the campmates must vote for one of their own to leave the camp. Viewers are speculating who could leave camp, with many people speculating it’s between Janice Dickinson or Fatima Whitbread. Many ITV viewers called out Fatima Whitbread for her recent “miserable” behaviour on the show. Time will tell who the campmates vote out…

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

