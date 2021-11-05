Sort Your Life Out viewers all have the same complaint about Stacey Solomon’s new show

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon began on BBC One last night (Thursday November 4) and viewers all had the same complaint.

While many hailed Stacey as “adorable” and “inspirational” some thought that the show copied the idea from a Nick Knowles series on Channel 5.

Sort Your Life Out Viewers all had the same complaint about the Stacey Solomon show (Credit: BBC)

Why did viewers complain about Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon?

The show sees 32-year-old Stacey challenge families to declutter their home in seven days.

To do this, they have to let go of half of their possessions in order to totally reorganise their property.

And, last night, the Paine family were the first ones to undertake the challenge, which led to some agonising decisions.

However, viewers watching the show thought it was remarkably similar to Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout on Channel 5.

And they didn’t hold back in their accusations of copying.

How did viewers respond to Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon?

They all took to Twitter to express their opinion of the show.

“Absolutely dreadful rip off of the channel 5 program with Nick Knowles. BBC – shame on you [angry-face emoji],” one fumed.

Another wrote: “Someone tell Nick Knowles they’ve stolen his programme #sortyourlifeout.”

A third said: “So this Stacey Soloman show #sortyourlifeout is basically the BBC’s version of Channel5’s Nick Knowles #bighouseclearout right?! @BBC@channel5_tv.”

Nick Knowles on DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

A response from Nick

Nick himself responded to the criticism by supporting Stacey.

He said: “There is plenty of room for more than one show about decluttering – neither of these formats is the first in this space – there have been many shows on other channels for years about decluttering.

“Anything that helps people is a good thing & @StaceySolomon is lovely & kind.”

Another view also put things into perspective.

They tweeted: “A reminder that if people would research a bit more, Stacey’s pilot aired months ago, before Nick Knowles’ on Channel 5 did.”