Stacey Solomon talking on Sort Your Life Out
TV

Sort Your Life Out viewers baffled by Stacey Solomon’s complaint on last night’s show

The star was back for another clear out

By Fabio Magnocavallo

Viewers were left saying the same thing regarding the complaint Stacey Solomon made during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out.

For last night’s (September 14) taping, Stacey helped farmers Andy and Lianne transform their family farmhouse. While taking a look at all the rooms, Stacey and her gang noticed the amount of clothing in their utility room. And she quickly kickstarted a clear out.

Stacey Solomon talking on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey helped farmers Andy and Lianne transform their family farmhouse (Credit: BBC)

‘It can’t be that cold, surely?’

During her visit to the farmhouse, Stacey made a complaint about how many coats were left hanging in the utility room.

“We know that five people live here,” she said before asking her friend Sophie “Mrs Hinch” Hinchliffe how many coats were near her. “15 plus,” she replied.

Stacey then decided to count how many coats there were in total, counting up to 34. “There’s more coats over there!” she shouted while pointing to the corner of the room.

“It can’t be that cold, surely?” she remarked.

Stacey Solomon pointing on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey was stunned by how many coats they had (Credit: BBC)

Fans were left baffled by Stacey’s complaint

Viewers couldn’t help but be baffled by Stacey’s comments. Especially when she was seen wearing no less than four coats herself during the episode.

Poor Stacey #sortyourlifeout unable to cope with how many coats you really need on a farm,” one user tweeted. “Stacey asking why you would want 13 coats when she must have worn four different ones during the two days she was there. Do love this programme though. #SortYourLifeOut,” another person shared.

@StaceySolomon telling that poor woman that ‘no one needs 13 coats’ when Stacey wore 4 coats herself during a 60-minute episode! #Sortyourlifeout,” a third remarked. 

I absolutely love @StaceySolomon. And I need her in my life… But honestly I think I’ve seen you in 3 different coats. And you moaned about a family of 5 having 13! #sortyourlifeout,” a fourth user wrote.

Read more: Sort Your Life Out family defended as they’re trolled for seeking help from Stacey Solomon: ‘Help people that need it’

This transformation is amazing! | Sort Your Life Out - BBC

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Sort Your Life Out Stacey Solomon

Trending Articles

Maddy Anholt speaking on This Morning
BBC star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 as her family pays heartbreaking tribute
Katie Price talking into a microphone for a podcast and a photo of her son Harvey
Harvey Price in hospital dash as mum Katie issues ‘difficult’ health update: ‘He’s having real problems’
Lydia looks upset on the stairs on Emmerdale; inset, soap logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale fans praise ‘gripping’ Lydia scenes but are all saying the same thing about the plot
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann case against Christian B set to collapse as key witness ‘about to withdraw evidence’
Bobby Brazier
Bobby Brazier drops Strictly Come Dancing bombshell
Emmerdale comp image of David looking glum on the show background with logo
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: David makes a bombshell confession