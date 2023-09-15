Sort Your Life Out viewers baffled by Stacey Solomon’s complaint on last night’s show

Viewers were left saying the same thing regarding the complaint Stacey Solomon made during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out.

For last night’s (September 14) taping, Stacey helped farmers Andy and Lianne transform their family farmhouse. While taking a look at all the rooms, Stacey and her gang noticed the amount of clothing in their utility room. And she quickly kickstarted a clear out.

Stacey helped farmers Andy and Lianne transform their family farmhouse (Credit: BBC)

‘It can’t be that cold, surely?’

During her visit to the farmhouse, Stacey made a complaint about how many coats were left hanging in the utility room.

“We know that five people live here,” she said before asking her friend Sophie “Mrs Hinch” Hinchliffe how many coats were near her. “15 plus,” she replied.

Stacey then decided to count how many coats there were in total, counting up to 34. “There’s more coats over there!” she shouted while pointing to the corner of the room.

“It can’t be that cold, surely?” she remarked.

Stacey was stunned by how many coats they had (Credit: BBC)

Fans were left baffled by Stacey’s complaint

Viewers couldn’t help but be baffled by Stacey’s comments. Especially when she was seen wearing no less than four coats herself during the episode.

“Poor Stacey #sortyourlifeout unable to cope with how many coats you really need on a farm,” one user tweeted. “Stacey asking why you would want 13 coats when she must have worn four different ones during the two days she was there. Do love this programme though. #SortYourLifeOut,” another person shared.

“@StaceySolomon telling that poor woman that ‘no one needs 13 coats’ when Stacey wore 4 coats herself during a 60-minute episode! #Sortyourlifeout,” a third remarked.

“I absolutely love @StaceySolomon. And I need her in my life… But honestly I think I’ve seen you in 3 different coats. And you moaned about a family of 5 having 13! #sortyourlifeout,” a fourth user wrote.

Read more: Sort Your Life Out family defended as they’re trolled for seeking help from Stacey Solomon: ‘Help people that need it’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.