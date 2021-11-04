Sort Your Life Our star Stacey Solomon is now a bona fide national treasure.

From her explosion onto the scene in The X Factor to her honest opinions on Loose Women, and her adorable and hilarious Instagram account, Stacey has been a breath of fresh air in the showbiz world.

But the 32-year-old star has had to overcome trauma and heartbreak to get where she is today.

Stacey opened up about the relationship on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon say about hr abusive relationship?

In 2017, Stacey bravely and courageously opened up about an abusive relationship from her past.

She said on Loose Women: “I was in an abusive relationship and it makes you forget who you are.”

“I’ll always be a weird version of myself. I used to be less worried about everything. Less worried about what people thought about me… I was okay, quite confident, like a teenager.

“You do begrudge that person for taking that away from you.’

She added: “When people are happy to wish you dead or tell you your career is nothing or you are nothing… It might be lots of small things.

“You don’t even know it’s happening to yourself until you realise.”

How did Stacey turn her life around?

After her relationship with the unnamed person, Stacey has gone on to become a mum of four.

Her first son Zach was born during her relationship with Dean Cox, while Leighton’s dad is ex-fiancé Alex Barnham.

She also has two children with current fiancé Joe Swash – baby Rose, born in October and Rex, aged two.

Not only has Stacey turned her life around in terms of becoming a brilliant mum, she’s also famed for her quirky and ingenious hacks to clean up clutter and tidy Pickle Cottage.

Stacey on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

What is Sort Your Life Out about?

Stacey stars in her very own series on BBC One tonight (November 4).

In Sort Your Life Out, the star travels around the country helping every day people declutter their lives… and their homes.

In tonight’s first episode, Stacey meets the Paine family and challenges them to get rid of half of their clutter in seven days.

And that means some tough decisions for mum Steph and her three daughters, who have to make hard decisions about their treasured items.

