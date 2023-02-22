Dilly Carter on Sort Your Life Out: Abandoned as a baby and moving reason behind decluttering obsession

Dilly Carter is a professional declutterer who has been on the Sort Your Life Out team with Stacey Solomon since series 1, and gained a lot of fans since!

Dilly is an expert in decluttering and makes a lot of content online to help people organise their homes too.

If you’ve ever wondered how Dilly Carter started her decluttering career and if she’s married, we’ve got your answers here.

Sort Your Life Out’s Dilly Carter began decluttering to help her mum who has bipolar disorder (Credit: BBC)

Dilly was adopted from Sri Lanka when she was three years old

Dilly has been open with her adoption story, which saw her adopted from Sri Lanka when she was three years old.

She was abandoned as a baby at a Sri Lankan orphanage and was adopted three years later by English mum Freda and Sri Lankan dad Daya.

She began to declutter from a young age to help her mother, who has bipolar disorder.

Dilly wrote on her website: “I started my business as my mother has bipolar and her home was in chaos.

“I used this as my platform to discuss the link between mental health and clutter.”

Dilly now cares for her mother who lives with her and her family.

How old is Dilly Carter?

Dilly Carter was born on November 11, 1980.

She is currently 42 years old.

Dilly grew up in Surrey, but now lives in the town of Tring in Hertfordshire.

Dilly joined the Sort Your Life Out team in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out: Dilly Carter’s books

Dilly has written two books on decluttering – Create Space and Change Your Space.

Create Space was published in 2021, and Dilly describes it as “a room-by-room guide to organising your home with a fresh and relatable take on the link between mental well-being and decluttering”.

Her next book, Change Your Space, is due to publish this year.

Her second book “shows you how to clear, re-organise and fall back in love with your space, whatever your situation”.

Does Dilly Carter from Sort Your Life Out have Instagram?

She does! You can find Dilly on Instagram @declutterdollies.

Dilly regularly shares decluttering and cleaning tips on her Instagram.

She also shares loads of behind-the-scenes pics from Sort Your Life Out.

Is Dilly Carter married? Does she have children?

Dilly Carter has been married to her husband Charley Carter for over 10 years.

The pair lived together in the US before coming back to the UK in 2012.

Dilly regularly shares adorable pictures with her husband on her Instagram.

So cute!

Dilly has a daughter named Neely-Reet with husband Charley.

On Instagram, Dilly described her daughter as “our entire world and more”.

