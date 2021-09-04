Paddy McGuinness has revealed he’s ‘gutted’ after pulling out of Soccer Aid today (September 4).

The new A Question Of Sport host was preparing to take to the pitch alongside the England team at the football fundraiser.

However, after suffering a nasty injury, Paddy announced the devastating news on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy)

Paddy McGuinness pulls out of Soccer Aid

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a shot of himself at training.

Breaking the news to fans, he captioned the post: “Gutted! For the first time ever I’m having to pull out of @socceraid due to injury.

“Tore my lateral meniscus and it’s not something that can be sorted with the magic sponge.

Gutted!

“Good luck to both teams today and if you’ve got tickets you’re in for a great day for a great cause.”

Paddy’s post was inundated with messages of support.

One fan said: “Won’t be the same without you Paddy! Get on that road to recovery.”

Paddy McGuinness has pulled out of Soccer Aid after suffering from an injury (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: A Question Of Sport fans beg for Sue Barker return as Paddy McGuinness takes over

A second shared: “Absolutely gutted, hope you have a speedy recovery.”

Another added: “Oh no! That’s so sad to hear.”

Meanwhile, Keith Lemon commented: “Ah no. What a shame. D’ya wanna play out with me instead. We can get the BMX’s out!”

Soccer Aid crisis as Roman Kemp also cancels appearance

Paddy isn’t the only star to pull out of the match this year.

Yesterday (September 3), Roman Kemp also cancelled his appearance after testing positive for COVID.

The radio presenter announced the news on Twitter.

Roman Kemp tested positive for coronavirus before the game (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a series of tweets, Roman explained: “I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Read more: Soccer Aid: Roman Kemp ‘gutted’ as he pulls out after testing positive for COVID

Despite the double loss, Soccer Aid is still scheduled to take place.

The highly anticipated football match is being held at Manchester City’s ground this evening.

Watch the match on ITV at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.