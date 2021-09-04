Is Alex Scott single? Who has the Soccer Aid star been linked to?

Alex Scott will appear alongside Dermot O’Leary as host of this year’s Soccer Aid.

The 36-year-old footballer and former Strictly star has taken the television world by storm in recent years.

But away from football and TV cameras, what’s to know about Alex – does she have a partner and how old is she?

Alex Scott is hosting Soccer Aid alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

How is Soccer Aid host Alex Scott famous?

Alex is a former professional football player, who mostly played as a right-back for Arsenal and even captained the team.

She made 140 appearances for the England national team and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Her footie career also took her to the States where she played for the Boston Breakers.

She received an MBE for her services to football in 2017, and retired from playing professional football that same year.

Alex is currently a football pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports, and has presented Children in Need.

How old is she?

Alex Virina Scott was born on October 14 1984 in Poplar, East London.

She has an Irish mother and Jamaican father.

Alex signed to Arsenal in 1992, when she was just eight!

She is currently 36 years old.

Alex has built a fan base from football, Strictly and TV punditry (Credit: BBC One)

Alex Scott’s TV career

Alex appeared on Bear Grylls’ ITV show Mission Survive in 2016, which she won.

After retiring from playing football, she co-presented Match of the Day Kickabout and covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

She became the first female football pundit at a World Cup for the BBC.

Alex became the new co-host of Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara in 2019.

She was a contestant on the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she performed with Neil Jones.

The couple came fifth.

In addition, Alex has also hosted Children in Need and The One Show.

Does Alex Scott have a partner?

Alex keeps tight-lipped about her romantic life, but she was recently linked to a Corrie actor.

The former football star was reportedly dating Sam Robertson.

Soap fans will know that Scottish Sam plays Ken Barlow’s grandson Adam.

The pair were seen enjoying a cosy evening together at a restaurant last year.

Alex and Sam apparently had a “brilliant time” after being spotted enjoying a “cosy candlelit meal” together in Soho restaurant, Dead Street Townhouse.

Onlookers claimed the pair flirted openly.

She previously lived with her former teammate Kelly Smith, after they bought a house together in Hertfordshire.

Alex says she tries to stay positive despite being horrendously trolled (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott targeted by trolls

Meanwhile, trolls set their nasty words towards Alex when she was tipped to replace Sue Barker on A Question of Sport.

She was also subjected to some horrendous trolling after she co-hosted Children in Need – often with racist abuse.

She has admitted that trolling has left her scared of living alone.

Alex said: “It was like every day, every day when I was coming off I was just getting this wave and this wave.

“Then there were death threats and rape threats. I live on my own.

“Who can I even speak to about this? I don’t want my mum to worry.”

The star admitted she turned to drink after the trolling became so bad.

However, Alex soon decided to “use her voice” and “fight for change”.

Does she have depression?

Alex has suffered from depression herself.

She has said: “Last year I really struggled to cope with the online abuse/trolling I was getting.

“I kept quiet from family/friends and tried to hide it with a smile.

“Feeling low/lonely, I went to therapy and continue to do so and it’s one of the best things I have ever done.”

