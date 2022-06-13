Alex Scott smiling as she presents Soccer Aid
TV

Soccer Aid star Alex Scott defended by fans as she comes under fire for outfit

Many loved her look

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Alex Scott divided viewers as she presented Soccer Aid 2022 last night wearing a daringly cut-out dress.

The dress choice didn’t go down well with some people, who branded it ‘inappropriate’.

However, many fans jumped to defend Alex on Twitter and praised the star for her stunning dress.

Alex Scott and Dermot O'Leary smiling on Soccer Aid
Former footballer Alex Scott presented ITV coverage for Soccer Aid 2022 with TV presenter Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott dress for Soccer Aid

Alex left viewers unimpressed as she presented Soccer Aid 2022 wearing a black bodycon dress.

The former footballer returned as a pitch-side reporter last night to present the game alongside Dermot O’Leary.

However, complaints came flooding in as Alex presented the ITV coverage in a sleek black dress with a cut-out detail at the front.

Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott on a football pitch hosting Soccer Aid
Alex wore a black cut-out dress for the event (Credit: ITV)



The cut-out ensemble flashed her chest and midriff and some viewers claimed that it was too revealing.

Many even took to Twitter to slam the sports commentator for not dressing appropriately for the charity event.

One viewer tweeted: “Ridiculous dress for a sport charity event!!! #SoccerAid.”

Another wrote: “Totally agree, I said the same thing when I saw her and I do like her but that dress is a lot OTT.”

Alex Scott smiling on Soccer Aid
Alex is under fire for wearing a black sleek dress with a revealing cut-out detail while presenting Soccer Aid 2022 last night (Credit: ITV)

Soccer Aid 2022

Many fans quickly came to the former footballer’s defence and explained that she wasn’t showing a lot.

On fan tweeted in response to criticism: “Your envy is showing.”



Another wrote: “Not even that bad. She looks good.”

A third added: “I need Alex Scott’s dress, unbelievable,” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Someone else said: “@AlexScott looks stunning, you go girl.”

