Small Teen Bigger World star Jasmine Burkitt’s ‘devastated’ fiancé pays tribute as she dies aged 28

Small Teen Bigger World star Jasmine Burkitt has died, her fiancé has announced.

Jasmine, who appeared in documentaries about her dwarfism on BBC Three back in 2010, passed away aged 28.

BBC Three’s Small Teen Bigger World star dies

Jasmine Burkitt, who appeared in Small Teen, Bigger World on BBC Three, has died, it has been announced.

The star was the subject of a documentary series and film back in 2010 about being a teenager with dwarfism.

Jasmine stood at 3ft 11in and wanted to show that she was just like any other teen girl, despite her height.

An hour-long documentary about her life, Small Teen, Big World, aired in 2010 on BBC Three.

It documented her life as a teen with dwarfism, as well as her care work for her mother, Beverley, who also had restricted growth. Jasmine cared for her mother until her death in 2014.

The documentary was watched by 1.1 million viewers when it aired on BBC Three. It pulled in 2.76 million viewers when it was repeated on BBC One later in the year.

Jasmine’s life was revisited a year later thanks to a four-part documentary series Small Teen, Bigger World.

Jasmine’s fiancé pays tribute

After the series was done, Jasmine released an autobiography. She then met her fiancé, Lewis Burke.

Since 2021, the star and her fiancé had been living in a tent in woodland in North Wales after struggling to find suitable council property.

She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet.

Jasmine’s fiancé, Lewis, announced Jasmine’s death on his Facebook.

“She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known,” he wrote.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same,” he continued.

He then said that he would be organising a memorial event in Jasmine’s memory in the future.

Jasmine’s fans pay tribute

The last post Jasmine uploaded to her Instagram came in February.

In the post, in which Jasmine showed off her make-up skills, she spoke about feeling “alienated from life”.

“Sometimes when I’m sad I do my make-up even if I’m not going out, like escaping depression and using your face as a colouring book,” she captioned the snap.

“Today is alien vibes as I’m feeling very alienated from life after a night of horrific nightmares,” she added.

“Beam me up [bleep], my body is ready.”

Upon hearing the news of her passing, some of her 3,500 followers took to the comments to pay tribute to her.

“I’m heartbroken, oh Jazz babe you have joined ur mom. May you sleep in peace beautiful,” one of her followers commented.

“Fly free from your demons, Jazz. May you find peace in your own paradise,” another said.

