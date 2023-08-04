A woman screams and a sloth looks menacing in the Slotherhouse trailer
‘Probably a slow burn!’ These 15 hilarious reactions to the unhinged Slotherhouse movie trailer are just perfect

Will you be going to the cinema to see this?

By Robert Leigh
Have you watched the Slotherhouse trailer yet? There’s a reason these usually cutesy-looking critters from the rainforests are ‘wild’ animals…

Coming to cinemas this month, this horror flick’s plot concerns an adopted sloth causing bloody havoc in the sorority house of a US university.

Emily, up for election in her sorority house, reckons a sloth named Alpha could help her achieve her collegiate president aspirations.

Woman looks at her phone in the Slotherhouse trailer
Emily reckons a sloth could be her way in to becoming sorority house president (Credit: YouTube)

However, this ain’t no normal sloth. This furry two-toed slasher is truly a BEAST… and appears to be responsible for a slew of horrific slayings.

For sure, this sloth wouldn’t fit in in The Goonies. But we are put in mind of the varmint from Bodger & Badger, growing their hair out Charles Manson-style and swapping mashing potatoes for mashing up victims.

Sloth drives a car in the Slotherhouse trailer
But this sloth isn’t for shaking hands and kissing babies (Credit: YouTube)

Or even Soo going utterly feral after finally losing her [blank] with Sooty and Sweep.

Here follows some of social media reactions to the Slotherhouse film trailer… and there’s more than one reference to it potentially being v-e-r-y … s…. l….. o…… w…….

Sloth creeps up in the Slotherhouse trailer
In fact, they’re coming to get you! (Credit: YouTube)

Twitter reaction to the Slotherhouse trailer

A matter of pacing

One unconvinced potential viewer

For real?

Barely believable

One person said on YouTube: “Wait… it’s not a parody?

Other films are available at the cinema

Not won over

A laugh a minute… or should that be ‘hour’?

Woman looks terrified in the Slotherhouse trailer
What are you going to do when the killer sloth comes for you? (Credit: YouTube)

Will the action be fast-paced?

The same joke a different way

How did this get made?

Thumbs up!

Cinema has already had shark tornadoes, snake-infested planes, and bears on cocaine…

Will there be a sequel, or maybe even a series?

Someone else remarked on YouTube: “This could be the movie with one of the slowest jumpscares. And one of the slowest killers in cinema history…..”

Meanwhile, another quipped: “Everyone dies a slow death.”

YouTube video player

