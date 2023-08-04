‘Probably a slow burn!’ These 15 hilarious reactions to the unhinged Slotherhouse movie trailer are just perfect

Have you watched the Slotherhouse trailer yet? There’s a reason these usually cutesy-looking critters from the rainforests are ‘wild’ animals…

Coming to cinemas this month, this horror flick’s plot concerns an adopted sloth causing bloody havoc in the sorority house of a US university.

Emily, up for election in her sorority house, reckons a sloth named Alpha could help her achieve her collegiate president aspirations.

Emily reckons a sloth could be her way in to becoming sorority house president (Credit: YouTube)

However, this ain’t no normal sloth. This furry two-toed slasher is truly a BEAST… and appears to be responsible for a slew of horrific slayings.

For sure, this sloth wouldn’t fit in in The Goonies. But we are put in mind of the varmint from Bodger & Badger, growing their hair out Charles Manson-style and swapping mashing potatoes for mashing up victims.

But this sloth isn’t for shaking hands and kissing babies (Credit: YouTube)

Or even Soo going utterly feral after finally losing her [blank] with Sooty and Sweep.

Here follows some of social media reactions to the Slotherhouse film trailer… and there’s more than one reference to it potentially being v-e-r-y … s…. l….. o…… w…….

In fact, they’re coming to get you! (Credit: YouTube)

Twitter reaction to the Slotherhouse trailer

A matter of pacing

I bet the story builds very slowly! — Tim Anslinger (@timis4nd) August 2, 2023

One unconvinced potential viewer

What have I just watched? Is this the worst movie of the year? Or… century? — DragoalzZz (@cristiancosma1) August 3, 2023

For real?

Didn’t know it was April — J G (@JG3441) August 2, 2023

Barely believable

One person said on YouTube: “Wait… it’s not a parody?

Other films are available at the cinema

Take me back to the golden era of movies — Giga Jon (@OmnifariousMan) August 3, 2023

Not won over

A laugh a minute… or should that be ‘hour’?

Live footage of my Reaction pic.twitter.com/MwvbCYDZUx — LuLu ‘s You | E-Girl (@OmegaLulu2sleep) August 2, 2023

What are you going to do when the killer sloth comes for you? (Credit: YouTube)

Will the action be fast-paced?

Probably a slow burn — Kenneth Long (@Keno65026) August 2, 2023

The same joke a different way

Damn this film gonna be like 10hrs long — Liam (@Gibbaz_Gaming) August 2, 2023

How did this get made?

Okay we are finally seeing the repercussions of the writers strike — Ken (@Kengarciatorres) August 3, 2023

Thumbs up!

Let’s make all meme material into feature length films. I like where this is going. — Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings) August 3, 2023

Cinema has already had shark tornadoes, snake-infested planes, and bears on cocaine…

There going to be a horror movie made for every animal isn’t there? — Robert Pilster Jr. (@PilsterJr) August 3, 2023

Will there be a sequel, or maybe even a series?

Hollywood next movie idea pic.twitter.com/dRF1KU6rtQ — Mark (@Marcos38362654) August 3, 2023

Someone else remarked on YouTube: “This could be the movie with one of the slowest jumpscares. And one of the slowest killers in cinema history…..”

Meanwhile, another quipped: “Everyone dies a slow death.”

