‘Probably a slow burn!’ These 15 hilarious reactions to the unhinged Slotherhouse movie trailer are just perfect

Have you watched the Slotherhouse trailer yet? There’s a reason these usually cutesy-looking critters from the rainforests are ‘wild’ animals…
Coming to cinemas this month, this horror flick’s plot concerns an adopted sloth causing bloody havoc in the sorority house of a US university.
Emily, up for election in her sorority house, reckons a sloth named Alpha could help her achieve her collegiate president aspirations.
However, this ain’t no normal sloth. This furry two-toed slasher is truly a BEAST… and appears to be responsible for a slew of horrific slayings.
For sure, this sloth wouldn’t fit in in The Goonies. But we are put in mind of the varmint from Bodger & Badger, growing their hair out Charles Manson-style and swapping mashing potatoes for mashing up victims.
Or even Soo going utterly feral after finally losing her [blank] with Sooty and Sweep.
Here follows some of social media reactions to the Slotherhouse film trailer… and there’s more than one reference to it potentially being v-e-r-y … s…. l….. o…… w…….
Twitter reaction to the Slotherhouse trailer
A matter of pacing
I bet the story builds very slowly!
— Tim Anslinger (@timis4nd) August 2, 2023
One unconvinced potential viewer
What have I just watched? Is this the worst movie of the year? Or… century?
— DragoalzZz (@cristiancosma1) August 3, 2023
For real?
Didn’t know it was April
— J G (@JG3441) August 2, 2023
Barely believable
One person said on YouTube: “Wait… it’s not a parody?
Other films are available at the cinema
Take me back to the golden era of movies
— Giga Jon (@OmnifariousMan) August 3, 2023
Not won over
— OC- ♬ (@reed_oc) August 2, 2023
A laugh a minute… or should that be ‘hour’?
Live footage of my Reaction pic.twitter.com/MwvbCYDZUx
— LuLu ‘s You | E-Girl (@OmegaLulu2sleep) August 2, 2023
Will the action be fast-paced?
Probably a slow burn
— Kenneth Long (@Keno65026) August 2, 2023
The same joke a different way
Damn this film gonna be like 10hrs long
— Liam (@Gibbaz_Gaming) August 2, 2023
How did this get made?
Okay we are finally seeing the repercussions of the writers strike
— Ken (@Kengarciatorres) August 3, 2023
Thumbs up!
Let’s make all meme material into feature length films. I like where this is going.
— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings) August 3, 2023
Cinema has already had shark tornadoes, snake-infested planes, and bears on cocaine…
There going to be a horror movie made for every animal isn’t there?
— Robert Pilster Jr. (@PilsterJr) August 3, 2023
Will there be a sequel, or maybe even a series?
Hollywood next movie idea pic.twitter.com/dRF1KU6rtQ
— Mark (@Marcos38362654) August 3, 2023
Someone else remarked on YouTube: “This could be the movie with one of the slowest jumpscares. And one of the slowest killers in cinema history…..”
Meanwhile, another quipped: “Everyone dies a slow death.”
