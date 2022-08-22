This England: When does it start, who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

This England, based on Boris Johnson’s dramatic first year as Prime Minister, has finally been given a start date and trailer!

So when can we see the Sky Atlantic drama, who’s in the cast alongside Kenneth Branagh and is there a trailer?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Sky says the show is based on “the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life” (Credit: Sky)

What is This England about?

This England follows Boris Johnson’s disastrous first year as Prime Minister.

It traces the impact on the country from the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as the PM grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

The show contrasts the events in Government with stories from around the country.

From the scientists racing against time to understand the virus to the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it.

And lastly, the ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.​

Matt Hancock is played by Andrew Buchan (Credit: Sky)

Who’s in the cast?

Boris Johnson will be played by Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh.

His best-known roles include Henry V, My Week with Marilyn and Gilderoy Lockhart in the Harry Potter series.

He also recently earned an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film Belfast.

Ophelia Lovibond, best known as Carina in Guardians of the Galaxy, Kitty in Elementary and Erica in Trying plays his wife Carrie Johnson.

Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan plays former Health Minister Matt Hancock.

TV newcomer Shri Patel has mostly had a career in theatre up until this point, but he joins the show as Rishi Sunak.

Simon Paisley Day, who previously starred in another true story political drama, Brexit: The Uncivil War, stars as Dominic Cummings.

Newcomer Bitu Thomas plays Priti Patel.

Simon Kunz plays Boris Johnson’s photographer, Andrew Mills. He’s best known as Martin in Disney’s The Parent Trap and he recently starred in the Channel 4 series Traitors.

Johnson’s father Stanley is played by Jane Eyre actor Tim Goodman.

Finally, Greta Bellamacina stars as Cleo Watson and Rachel Sophia-Anthony plays Lola Aldenjana.

The show also explores Boris Johnson’s personal life with his wife Carrie (Credit: Sky)

This England – start date and where you can watch

This England starts on September 21.

It will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and will also be available on NOWTV.

Is there a trailer for This England?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for This England below.

It features Kenneth Branagh as Boris as he starts off his journey as Prime Minister and his steady downfall.

A voiceover states: “A focus group shows that people will accept a lockdown if you support them financially.”

Clips of Boris Johnson’s struggle with Covid and his hospitalisation also appear as he says: “This blessed plot, this realm… this England.”

Looks like an exciting new drama, which will also take us behind the scenes of Boris Johnson’s government!

This England starts on Sky Atlantic and NOW on September 21.

