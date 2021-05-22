Two Skins cast members have claimed that they felt “unprotected” during their time on the E4 series.

The critically acclaimed show ran between 2007 and 2013 and became a huge hit for the channel.

It even spawned a short-lived US version.

However, it turns out that behind the scenes some of its female stars weren’t enjoying the experience.

April Pearson starred in season one of Skins (Credit: E4!)

What do the Skins cast claim happened on set?

Laya Lewis, now 29, and April Pearson, 32, have both shared their “BLEEP”-up experiences playing Liv and April respectively.

Laya alleges that there was so much pressure to look good that producers told the girls to “skip meals”.

“I definitely felt a lot of pressure to be smaller or slimmer. From the actual creators or people behind the scenes,” she said on April’s new podcast.

“Before series six, we all had a meeting and we were told to basically skip meals; I was the main one speaking up and I remember saying: ‘We all look the same, pretty much, as we did last year’.

“And I remember so-and-so, I’m not going to name names, looking at me and going: ‘Do you Laya? Do you all look the same as you did last year?'”

Laya continued: “We had to go to Morocco for the first episode of season six, and we each had to, in a bikini or our swimwear, one by one stand in a room with just us and the creator of the show.

“He was male and a lot older than we were, we were between the ages of 16 and 18, and be told if we looked good enough to film in Morocco.

Both April and Laya also went to confess that they were made to feel uncomfortable while filming sex scenes.

“The preparation for what we were going to do,” said April.

“Nowadays you have an intimacy co-ordinator as a standard for nude, intimate scenes and that just simply wasn’t a thing.”

Laya Lewis starred in season 5 and 6 of the raunchy teen series (Credit: E4)

What did the creators say?

Skins was created by father and son Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain.

In response to the claims made by Laya and April, a spokesperson for the pair told The Sun: “We’re deeply and unambiguously sorry that any cast member was made to feel uncomfortable or inadequately respected in their work during their time on Skins.

“We’re committed to continually evolving safe, trustworthy and enjoyable working conditions for everyone who works in the TV industry.”

