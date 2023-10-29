Six Four star Vinette Robinson: Is she married? What else Boiling Point actress been in?

Six Four star Vinette Robinson has been the Queen of Sunday night drama on the box recently, appearing all over your telly.

She plays former copper Michelle O’Neill, alongside Kevin McKidd as her husband Detective Constable Chris O’Neill, in the cast of ITV’s compelling Six Four.

And, simultaneously in the schedules on BBC One, Vinette has been starring as newly-promoted sous chef Carly Robinson in Boiling Point.

Boiling Point’s four episode run has now concluded – but can still be viewed on BBC iPlayer. Six Four, meanwhile, has only just got started, even though it has been available to stream on ITVX since March.

Six Four cast news: What else has Vinette Robinson been in?

Vinette, who is believed to be in her early 40s, has TV credits stretching back to the 1990s. Some of her earliest telly appearances include Children’s Ward and Cold Feet.

But she has also popped up in supporting roles in Fat Friends, Doctors, and Waterloo Road.

Vinette memorably played Sgt. Sally Donovan in four episodes of Sherlock between 2010 and 2014. And she has also appeared in Death in Paradise and Black Mirror.

She starred as Doctor Nicola Daniels in The A Word, which followed a family as they struggled to cope with their son’s autism diagnosis.

And Vinette also played Rosa Parks in Doctor Who in 2018, prior to the film version of Boiling Point in 2020. Playing Carly in that flick won her the BIFA Best Supporting Actress award in 2021.

Who are Vinette Robinson’s parents?

According to The Telegraph, Vinette is the daughter of a builder and an office worker.

Online sources also claim the Bradford-born star’s mum is British and her dad is Jamaican.

Is Vinette Robinson on Twitter or Instagram?

Vinette is on social media – but as she posted on October 7, she is not a dedicated user.

She tweeted at the time from @_vinette: “I’m a bit rubbish at being on here but thank you so much to everyone who’s sent me a message about Boiling Point. We’re very proud of it and are thrilled people like it.”

Her Twitter account also includes a link to an Instagram account that doesn’t seem to exist any more. But posts shared on the @_vinetterobinson_ appears to include comments from other well-known actors.

However, neither account is verified.

Is Vinette Robinson married? Does she have a partner?

Vinette appears to have kept her private life that way – she doesn’t appear to have spoken publicly about any possible relationships.

Furthermore, her social media accounts appear to mostly contain content regarding her work.

However, in an interview with The Guardian in September, Vinette joked she might like to take on a role more defined by marital status.

Reflecting on her recent intense parts, she quipped: “Can someone please cast me as a footballer’s wife?”

Six Four continues on ITV, with episode 2 airing tonight, Sunday October 29, at 9pm.

