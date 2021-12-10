frankie bridge sister
Sister of Frankie Bridge reveals her ‘secret signals’ to family on I’m A Celebrity

The ITV star's sister revealed all on Loose Women today

By Joshua Haigh

Frankie Bridge has apparently been reaching out to her family while on I’m A Celebrity, according to her sister.

Stars of the ITV series are banned from making contact with the outside world while they’re on the show.

The celebs have their phones taken off them before entering. They also aren’t allowed access to the internet or to speak to loved ones.

However, it turns out Frankie has been bending the rules a little… well sort of!

Frankie Bridge’s sister has revealed the star has been sending signals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frankie Bridge sending secret signals on I’m A Celebrity, says sister

Frankie’s older sister, Tor, has revealed that she has been getting secret messages from the former Saturdays star while she’s on TV.

She dished the dirt while making an appearance on Loose Women on Friday (December 10).

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled by Frankie Bridge appearance

Tor told Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Katie Piper and Linda Robson that Frankie has been pulling a funny face every night as a sign to her kids that she’s thinking of them.

She told the Loose Women panel: “Really attractive faces, it really makes me laugh!

“I think the kids were definitely trying to come up with something for her to do. They came up with all sorts and I think that was her compromise in the end.”

Frankie has become favourite to win this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kaye then told Tor that Frankie has also been sending the Loose Women secret signals by shrugging her shoulders when she knew the camera was on her.

Meanwhile, Frankie is reportedly set to rake in millions in deals after she leaves the hit ITV show.

According to recent reports, Frankie’s agent has received several offers for some major deals.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Frankie Bridge was ‘annoyed’

Apparently, these include a well known high street fashion label, a fashion house and a variety of offers from TV bosses.

A source told The Sun: “Not only does she look brilliant, but viewers have got to see her cheeky, fun-loving personality shine through.

“She’s also got guts – and isn’t afraid to say it how it is.”

