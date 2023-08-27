Simon Rimmer was forced to miss today’s Sunday Brunch at the last minute and has been flooded with messages from fans over ‘dreaded’ news.

The one-time Strictly star has been battling Covid – and was not well enough to host the Channel 4 show today.

Sunday Brunch hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer were forced apart this weekend (Credit: Channel4.com)

Taking to X – or Twitter, as everyone is still calling it – he explained: “Sorry I’m not on @SundayBrunchC4 today. Just getting over dreaded Covid.”

Fans were gutted for him, with one replying; “Oh noooo! Get well soon, Simon. You’re Missed. Also, we need you back asap.”

Another posted: “Oh no, hope you recover soon Simon!”

A third claimed that the show wasn’t up to scratch without him, claiming: “Oh Simon, you were very, very missed today. The show went a bit awol. Hope you feel better soon.”

Simon Rimmer was replaced on today’s show by Celebrity Gogglebox star and former T4 host Miquita Oliver, who joining Simon’s co-presenter Tim Lovejoy.

Miquita Oliver was back on Sunday Brunch – more was the pity for many viewers (Credit: Channel4.com)

Come back Simon – quickly!

One unhappy viewer suggested Miquita is not the best choice for a stand-in, sniping: “Miquita filling in again on #sundaybrunch… completely ruining the normally chilled vibe of the show.”

Another couldn’t even be bothered to remember her name as they complained: “Hope Simon is back next week on #SundayBrunch, this girl with Tim Lovejoy is not good at presenting.”

A third described it as the worst episode of the show ever. Ouch!

Guests today included Steps singer Claire Richards, actress Philippa Dunne, Celebs Go Dating star Anne Williamson, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, stand-up comic Jamali Maddix, and table tennis player Will Bayley.

The 60-year-old chef has faced a rough few months, tackling family tragedy when his beloved dad died at the end of June – Simon Rimmer announced the bereavement on social media.

He took a little time out from work, later describing it as the most difficult time of his life.

Simon thanked ‘every single’ person who’d reached out with condolences, saying it had made a difference – and he also took the opportunity to thank the NHS for all their care of his father.

Hope you’ve back on fighting form soon, Simon!

Do you still rate Sunday Brunch when Simon Rimmer is missing? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.