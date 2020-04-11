Simon Cowell's son Eric joins the Britain's Got Talent judges to vote on magician

Simon Cowell normally hates magicians but he was left speechless by one on this evening Britain's Got Talent.

James Piper, 38, performed a series of tricks revolving around the BGT head judge's son Eric.

Simon Cowell was left speechless (Credit: ITV)

James asked Simon to pick a dream Christmas present from a list compiled by his own son, Dylan, then a random card from a full deck and finally the name of the person who means the most to him.

Somewhat predictably, Simon chose Eric, six, and wrote his name on his card, the five of hearts.

Simon wrote Eric on his card (Credit: ITV)

James then asked Simon to hold the card in his hand - and when he opened it again, the card was blank.

James' son then appeared and produced a wallet - with Simon's card in it!

Then, James held up a sheet of card with 'five of hearts' on it and, when he rotated it, the card read, 'Simon & Eric'.

Magician James Piper blew the judges away (Credit: ITV)

But what really made Simon's jaw drop came after he revealed that the gift from Dylan's list was a jet ski.

The magician turned the card over to reveal a giant photo of Simon and son Eric.

Simon brought son Eric onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Like father, like son

Simon then beckoned his son to join him and declared they were making show history by giving an act five yeses - one from all four judges and the extra one from Eric.

Viewers were getting a bit emosh by how cute Simon and Eric were together.

The magician act just made me feel a little emotional, to see a dad and his sons, working together like that. then Eric and Simon I don’t know, it all just got me. (Maybe shielding is making me into a softie) #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Callie (@c4ll1e) April 11, 2020

That father and son magic act was impressive. Simon and Eric’s relationship is so cute too! #BritainsGotTalent — (@KoryDeSotoStan) April 11, 2020

Oh wow I got goosebumps....Eric is sooo cute #BritainsGotTalent — Kaz Hardwick-Charles/ Nanny Kaz (@sunnyg1rl05) April 11, 2020

Simon and Eric is absolutely the cutest thing ever #BritainsGotTalent — Steph ✨ (@SCHeath92) April 11, 2020

