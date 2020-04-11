The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 11th April 2020
TV

Simon Cowell's son Eric joins the Britain's Got Talent judges to vote on magician

The six-year-old sat on his dad's lap

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Britain's Got Talent, ITV, Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell normally hates magicians but he was left speechless by one on this evening Britain's Got Talent.

James Piper, 38, performed a series of tricks revolving around the BGT head judge's son Eric.

Simon Cowell was left speechless (Credit: ITV)

James asked Simon to pick a dream Christmas present from a list compiled by his own son, Dylan, then a random card from a full deck and finally  the name of the person who means the most to him.

Somewhat predictably, Simon chose Eric, six, and wrote his name on his card, the five of hearts.

Simon wrote Eric on his card (Credit: ITV)

James then asked Simon to hold the card in his hand - and when he opened it again, the card was blank.

James' son then appeared and produced a wallet - with Simon's card in it!

Then, James held up a sheet of card with 'five of hearts' on it and, when he rotated it, the card read, 'Simon & Eric'.

Magician James Piper blew the judges away (Credit: ITV)

But what really made Simon's jaw drop came after he revealed that the gift from Dylan's list was a jet ski.

The magician turned the card over to reveal a giant photo of Simon and son Eric.

Simon brought son Eric onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Simon Cowell's incredible weight-loss journey

Like father, like son

Simon then beckoned his son to join him and declared they were making show history by giving an act five yeses - one from all four judges and the extra one from Eric.

Viewers were getting a bit emosh by how cute Simon and Eric were together.

Read more: David Walliams almost sick over terrifying act

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Britain's Got Talent ITV Simon Cowell

Trending Articles

 Gogglebox viewers slam Kardashians' disgusting behaviour
Britain's Got Talent: David Walliams chooses Sign Along With Us choir as Golden Buzzer act
Lorraine brands Harry and Meghan 'out of touch' as she praises 'natural' Cambridges
Friday Night Dinner Jim actor Mark Heap is unrecognisable in real life
Viewers in hysterics over Gino D’Acampo’s crude joke on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip
Stacey Solomon shares mental health advice amid coronavirus lockdown