Simon Cowell admits ‘total torture’ over son Eric’s future: ‘He has said the dreaded words’

Simon Cowell has revealed his nine-year-old son Eric is already becoming a superstar singer rather than judging people with the talent.

The America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent judge, who shares his son with fiancée Lauren Silverman, shared how his job as a talent competition judge may have inspired his son a little too much for his liking.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Simon said: “Trust me, he is in training. He sits and watches the shows with me before they go out and I don’t ask him, but I look at his reaction because kids don’t lie. If they are bored, they are bored and if they are interested in something, they are… And that’s really helped me actually. I hope he does what I do.

Simon Cowell (Credit: This Morning)

Simon revealed his son had already said “the dreaded words”

It looks like the young child is far more interested in having all the limelight to himself as Simon added: “He has said the dreaded words, ‘Daddy, can I audition for you?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, No!'”

The music industry mogul also said that Eric would even be willing to share success with others as he hopes to become part of a band one day.

“He wants to be in a band. He likes Green Day. So, I’m like, ‘We’ll have this conversation later.’ He’s going to do what he wants to do,” he said.

No “special treatment” will be given to Eric

Simon also revealed that his son will not be given any special treatment. However, Simon said if he’s “terrible, no, you won’t see him on the show”.

Meanwhile, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon admitted that Eric’s band aspirations is “going to be total torture”.

He added that this “will probably be the hardest” because his son plays drums and even sings. “He’s really serious about it,” he said.

Eric’s arrival in 2014 changed Simon’s life

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2021, Simon gushed over becoming a dad. He said: “[Eric’s] the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him.”

He continued: “After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it… until I saw the scan of him for the first time.”

“From that moment I saw the scan, I was like ‘That is it, I’m besotted.’ Now I just cannot imagine my life without him,” he said.

