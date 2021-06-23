Simon Cowell returns to ITV in new gameshow called Walk The Line

Simon Cowell is to return to ITV in a new gameshow called Walk The Line.

Music mogul Simon hasn’t appeared on British screens since pulling out of Britain’s Got Talent in 2020 after he broke his back.

What is Walk The Line All with Simon Cowell about?

Described as a ‘musical quiz show’, the six-part series will debut on ITV and ITV Hub later in the year.

The channel says it offers musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

But to win the cash, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Musical acts from soloists and duos to bands and choirs will perform in front of a panel of judges headed up by Simon.

The top two performers in each episode have to decide whether to ‘cash out’ or walk the line and play on.

If they win, they go to the following week’s show to battle a new cast of performers.

What did Simon say about his new job?

Simon said about his new job: “We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win.

“Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.

“It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV.

“I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before.”

Heading to Netflix?

Earlier this year in May, reports claimed that 61-year-old Simon would be leaving ITV to set up a rival show on streaming giant Netflix.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “He’s weighing up his options.

“Simon has a big vision and the likes of Netflix have hundreds of millions in their coffers to help make it a reality.”

But now we know differently.