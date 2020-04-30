Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson lead tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on 100th birthday

Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson have led tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.
The war veteran has been made an honorary colonel on his 100th birthday today (April 30) after raising £30 million for the NHS.
To celebrate the coronavirus pandemic hero, celebrities have shared messages to social media for Colonel Tom.
Piers and Susanna Reid dedicated today's Good Morning Britain to Tom.
What did they say?
Piers said: "Happy 100th Birthday to not Captain Tom Moore, but Colonel Tom Moore because the Queen has bestowed an honorary colonel title on this great man.
"A whole morning of celebrations for Colonel Tom.
"He’s an honorary Good Morning Britain presenter as well – an honorary everything!
"What an impact that guy has had. Everyone’s moved."
Susanna added: "He lifts the heart of the nation."
Later in the show, Piers told Tom via video call: "As the whole country has been going through such misery and hardship and loss you have been like this shining beacon of hope and inspiration.
"You made us all feel a little bit better so for that, on behalf of everyone in the country, thank you."
On the show, Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell sent in a message for Tom.
Simon's message
He said: "I hear it’s your 100th birthday and I want to say that in itself is remarkable.
Happy Birthday. But I also want to congratulate you on everything else you are doing for the country at the moment.
"You are a total inspiration. I was going to say you’re a national hero, I think you’re a world hero.
"Keep doing this, please, for the next 100 years. Sending you all my love. Have the most amazing day."
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent Captain Tom a message on Twitter.
The PM's message
He said: "Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday.
"Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.
"I think I first heard about your mission when you had raised about £1 million.
"And now you've inspired the most incredible generosity, supporting the cause closest to all our hearts.
"There is a tradition going back some years now where the Prime Minister takes a moment each day to thank someone for their service to others by recognising them as a Point of Light.
"Captain Tom, that is exactly what you are.
"So on behalf of the whole country, thank you and have a very special 100th birthday."
Meanwhile, Colonel Tom has received messages from a string of celebrities.
Carol Vorderman said on Twitter: "Sir. We salute you. Happy 100th Birthday to the most wonderful and loved gentleman.
"#HappyBirthdayCaptainTom Now Colonel Tom @captaintommoore.
"From me and all of us at @PrideOfBritain. We hope you have the most incredible day."
Paddy McGuinness tweeted: "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS.
"Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake!"
Rio Ferdinand added: "Good Morning Everyone! Special Happy 100th Birthday to Colonel Tom."
The team at BBC Breakfast also said: "HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY #CaptainTomMoore.
"We're celebrating @captaintommoore's life and achievements for the rest of the programme."
RAF Flypast
There was also an RAF flypast at Tom’s home to mark his birthday.
