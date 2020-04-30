Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson lead tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on 100th birthday

Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson have led tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

The war veteran has been made an honorary colonel on his 100th birthday today (April 30) after raising £30 million for the NHS.

To celebrate the coronavirus pandemic hero, celebrities have shared messages to social media for Colonel Tom.

Colonel Tom is 100 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Captain Tom Moore promoted to Colonel as he celebrates his 100th birthday

Piers and Susanna Reid dedicated today's Good Morning Britain to Tom.

What did they say?

Piers said: "Happy 100th Birthday to not Captain Tom Moore, but Colonel Tom Moore because the Queen has bestowed an honorary colonel title on this great man.

"A whole morning of celebrations for Colonel Tom.

"He’s an honorary Good Morning Britain presenter as well – an honorary everything!

'As the whole country has been going through such misery and hardship and loss you have been like this shining beacon of hope and inspiration.' @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 thank Colonel Tom Moore on behalf of the country on his 100th birthday.#Happybirthdaycoloneltom pic.twitter.com/8eHAn5I4q9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 30, 2020

"What an impact that guy has had. Everyone’s moved."

Susanna added: "He lifts the heart of the nation."

Later in the show, Piers told Tom via video call: "As the whole country has been going through such misery and hardship and loss you have been like this shining beacon of hope and inspiration.

"You made us all feel a little bit better so for that, on behalf of everyone in the country, thank you."

On the show, Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell sent in a message for Tom.

Simon's message

He said: "I hear it’s your 100th birthday and I want to say that in itself is remarkable.

Simon Cowell wished Tom a happy birthday (Credit: ITV)

Happy Birthday. But I also want to congratulate you on everything else you are doing for the country at the moment.

"You are a total inspiration. I was going to say you’re a national hero, I think you’re a world hero.

"Keep doing this, please, for the next 100 years. Sending you all my love. Have the most amazing day."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent Captain Tom a message on Twitter.

The PM's message

He said: "Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday.

I want to wish @captaintommoore a very special 100th Birthday. Thank you on behalf of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/YqJxtHLCav — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 30, 2020

"Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.

"I think I first heard about your mission when you had raised about £1 million.

"And now you've inspired the most incredible generosity, supporting the cause closest to all our hearts.

"There is a tradition going back some years now where the Prime Minister takes a moment each day to thank someone for their service to others by recognising them as a Point of Light.

"Captain Tom, that is exactly what you are.

Boris Johnson said Tom is a "Point of Light" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"So on behalf of the whole country, thank you and have a very special 100th birthday."

Read more: Tom Moore completes his challenge with a Guard of Honour

Meanwhile, Colonel Tom has received messages from a string of celebrities.

Carol Vorderman said on Twitter: "Sir. We salute you. Happy 100th Birthday to the most wonderful and loved gentleman.

"#HappyBirthdayCaptainTom Now Colonel Tom @captaintommoore.

"From me and all of us at @PrideOfBritain. We hope you have the most incredible day."

Sir. We salute you.

Happy 100th Birthday to the most wonderful and loved gentleman ❤️#HappyBirthdayCaptainTom

Now Colonel Tom 👏🏼👏🏼@captaintommoore

From me ❤️ and all of us at @PrideOfBritain

We hope you have the most incredible day ❤️❤️ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 30, 2020

Paddy McGuinness tweeted: "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS.

"Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake!"

Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS. Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake! #CaptainTomMoore #RoleModel pic.twitter.com/gty9DoSvUk — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 30, 2020

Rio Ferdinand added: "Good Morning Everyone! Special Happy 100th Birthday to Colonel Tom."

The team at BBC Breakfast also said: "HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY #CaptainTomMoore.

"We're celebrating @captaintommoore's life and achievements for the rest of the programme."

🎈HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY #CaptainTomMoore 🎈

We're celebrating @captaintommoore's life and achievements for the rest of the programme. Watch his flypast and plenty of other surprises on #BBCBreakfast now 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0GNDOy0sO5 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 30, 2020

RAF Flypast

There was also an RAF flypast at Tom’s home to mark his birthday.

Leave your birthday messages for Colonel Tom on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!