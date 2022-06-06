Simon Cowell shocks BGT viewers with remark about the Queen during final

BGT judge Simon Cowell divided viewers with a comment he made about the Queen during last night’s final.

The music mogul, 62, was speaking to finalist and comedian Ben Nickless when he made his remark.

Simon appeared to question whether the monarch, 96, would be at the Royal Variety Performance this year.

BGT judge Simon caused a stir with his comment about the Queen (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell on BGT

The Britain’s Got Talent winner will perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of royalty following their win.

However, Simon seemingly cast doubt on whether the Queen would attend the event.

It comes after Her Majesty has pulled out of several events over the last few months due to her ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen has been suffering from some mobility issues (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Simon said: “Anyone who gets a chance to perform…” before pulling a face.

He continued: “Please God it is the Queen… it’s going to be a huge big deal.”

The comment divided viewers watching, as many thought Simon was suggesting the monarch would no longer be with us when the show airs.

One viewer said: “Simon saying he hopes the Queen is actually at the Royalty Variety, does he know something we don’t?”

Simon seemed to suggest he hopes the Queen will see the Royal Variety Performance (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Omg Simon saying ‘PLEASE GOD IT IS THE QUEEN’ at the Royal Variety.”

One tweeted: “The awkward silence after simon basically implied the Queen is on her way out… yeah that went down like a lead balloon.”

A fourth added: “Simon’s remark about The Queen is awfully [raised eyebrows emoji].”

However, one person suggested that Simon was referring to the Queen’s attendance rather than her not actually being with us.

They said: “It was meant in regards to her attendance – Not if she is still alive.

“She last attended in 2012 – it’s always attended by a member of the Royal Family – not necessarily the Queen.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Given Jubilee year I think he meant he hopes it’s her.”

Other members of the Royal Family usually attend the Royal Variety Show in the monarch’s place.

She last attended in 2012.

So it’s likely that Simon meant other members of the Royal Family would attend instead of the Queen as that’s now standard.

This weekend saw the Queen celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations.

She pulled out of a few events due to her ongoing mobility issues but issued a statement to say her “heart has been with you all”.

The monarch added: “I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

