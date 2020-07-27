Simon Calder suggests This Morning viewers 'cheat' Spain quarantine rules

Simon Calder appeared on This Morning on Monday and seemingly advised those holidaying in Spain to 'cheat' the new quarantine rules implemented by the UK.
Due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Spain, the government announced that everyone returning from there must self-isolate for 14 days. The rules came into play almost immediately after the announcement from midnight on Saturday.
What did Simon Calder say on This Morning?
Joining This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in the studio, travel expert Simon was on to discuss the new rules.
I am gobsmacked by this advice from Simon!
They also spoke to Emily Woods via video link who is currently in Spain with her husband and son.
Emily, who runs a PPE charity, is on a working holiday, but is faced with the two-week lockdown when they go home.
She said: "That will have a huge impact on me and the work I'm doing at the moment because our focus is on getting PPE to the frontline, so there's issues around that."
She then said her other children were in Majorca with their father and that they would have to quarantine too so it will impact the family holiday to France in August.
Simon said: "I'm really, really sorry for the situation you and your family and many other people are finding themselves in on this sunny morning in Spain."
He then continued to offer her some bizarre - and some might say dangerous - advice to 'cheat' the quarantine rules.
"The only way to reduce the two weeks of quarantine is to leave the country again. To go to France or Italy or anywhere else you like and that way you can reduce the quarantine time."
He said you could catch another flight to France, or even travel back home through the country to avoid the rules.
Ruth wants This Morning viewers to stick to the rules
Presenter Ruth seemed a bit confused and said: "So you're saying you come home, start quarantine, then pack your bags and leave again. You're not allowed to do that?"
Simon said: "Of course you are. It might sound mad, but of course you are."
He added: "I don't make the rules."
Even Emily seemed unhappy with that suggestion, questioning the morals and the logistics, saying they were "potentially infecting others" by doing it.
Ruth went on to say: "The rules are we quarantine, that's the government advice at the moment, so we have to stick with that."
This Morning viewers outraged at advice from Simon Calder
Viewers couldn't believe what Simon was suggesting.
They called him "irresponsible" and said he should be "ashamed". They also called for This Morning not to have him back.
