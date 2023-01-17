Silent Witness has been dropped from the schedules tonight (January 17) in favour of the football.

So when is it on and how can you watch the sixth episode of the new series?

Fans of Silent Witness will be disappointed to hear that the show has moved from its usual Tuesday night slot for the FA Cup match tonight.

So, when will part two of Star air on BBC One?

Here’s what we know…

Star: Part Two, has been moved to Wednesday night (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness episode 6 isn’t on tonight

Silent Witness usually airs two episodes across Monday and Tuesday night, but the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton match will air during its Tuesday BBC One slot instead.

Episode 5 aired as usual on Monday, as the Lyell team were thrown into the dark world of social media influencers.

That means episode 6 of series 26 will now air on Wednesday, January 18 at 9pm on BBC One.

Star: Part Two follows the investigation as it takes unexpected turns with “Nikki managing to get behind the mask of the lead suspect” as she “takes a dangerous opportunity”.

For fans who don’t want to wait until Wednesday, you can watch episode 6, Star: Part Two, on BBC iPlayer now.

Nikki takes “a dangerous opportunity” in Star: Part Two (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness viewers fume as the show is moved for football

Fans aren’t happy that the second part of Star has been delayed for football.

One fan took to Twitter to complain: “So annoying taking #SilentWitness off for #football. Unfair @BBCOne.”

Another fan isn’t happy about the schedule change: “Don’t tell me football is on tonight! #SilentWitness.”

Well, at least viewers can watch both episodes on BBC iPlayer instead of waiting for Wednesday.

It seems like plenty of fans have already watched both parts.

One viewer said: “Well I’m off to iPlayer for the next instalment of tonight’s #SilentWitness.

“Don’t want to wait until Wednesday.”

Silent Witness will return to its Monday and Tuesday 9pm slot next week for Heart of Darkness parts one and two.

Silent Witness continue on Wednesday January 18 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes 1-6 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

