Silent Witness Reputations cast: Who stars in episode five of series 24?

Silent Witness continues this week with a brand new murder case for Dr Nikki Alexander and her team to investigate – but who else appears in the cast of the Reputations episode?

The long-running forensic drama is renowned for its impressive stream of famous faces.

So who will you recognise from episode five of series 24, entitled Reputations?

Jason Wong as Dr Adam Yuen, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander, and David Caves as Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness Reputations cast

Of course, the fifth episode of Silent Witness series 24 stars Emilia Fox in the lead role as Dr Nikki Alexander.

Newcomer Dr Adam Yuen, played by Jason Wong, joins her on the team.

David Caves appears as Jack Hodgson, and has played the role since 2013.

But episode five of Silent Witness, entitled Reputations, also sees a few other familiar faces guest star.

Remember Annette Badland as Babe Smith in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC One)

Annette Badland plays Linda Fletcher

Annette Badland, 71, guest stars as Linda Fletcher in the Silent Witness episode called Reputations.

TV addicts will definitely recognise Annette from a whole heap of roles going back to 1975!

Annette portrayed Charlotte in Bergerac for three years, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, Brenda in Holding On, and Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

The actress has also appeared as Thelma Clegg in Coronation Street, and as Babe Smith in EastEnders from 2014 to 2017.

More recently, she’s portrayed Fleur Perkins in Midsomer Murders, and Mae in Emmy award-winning series Ted Lasso.

Nicholas Farrell in The Iron Lady (Credit: Splash)

Nicholas Farrell portrays Prof Alan Cowley

Nicholas Farrell is possible suspect Professor Alan Cowley in the Silent Witness episode entitled Reputations.

Actor Nicholas, 65, will be well known to TV fans as the veteran actor has been on our screens since 1975.

He’s well known for playing Aubrey Montague in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, Edmund Bertram in Mansfield Park and Teddy Bingham in The Jewel in the Crown.

Nicholas has also portrayed Maj. Church in Lipstick on Your Collar, Leo Beckford in The Choir, Jeremy Crawford in The Jury and Sydney Holland in Casualty 1907.

He’s starred in Torchwood, Secret State, Thirteen, White House Farm, Midsomer Murders and The Nevers.

It’s also worth noting that he’s married to fellow actress Stella Gonet, star of The House of Eliot, Man Down and Traces.

Rebecca Atkinson guest stars in Silent Witness episode Reputations (Credit: Splash)

Rebecca Atkinson stars as Dr Benning

Actress Rebecca Atkinson, 37, portrays Dr Benning in Silent Witness: Reputations.

But she is best known for her role in Shameless.

Rebecca starred as Karen Maguire in Shameless from 2004 until 2013 – she played the only female character who stayed on the show for the full 11 seasons.

Her real life partner is Shameless co-star, Ben Batt, who played Joe Pritchard.

They met on the set in 2008 and share a son.

Rebecca has also starred in Coronation Street, Life on Mars, Ideal, River City, Flatmates and Cuckoo.

Jessica Baglow as DI Cracknell, and Stephen Wight as DS Galloway in Silent Witness episode five (Credit: BBC One)

Stephen Wight plays DS Steve Galloway

Is you’re a Stephen Wight fan, you’ll be very happy indeed this week.

First of all, the 41-year-old actor appears in Silent Witness episode Reputations as DS Steve Galloway.

But he ALSO stars in drama Manhunt: The Night Stalker over on ITV1 at the same time!

In Manhunt, Stephen also plays another copper, this time based on real life person DC Clive Grace.

Viewers will know Stephen for his role as Ben in I May Destroy You, Simon in Bluestone 42, and Sam in The Paradise.

Silent Witness Reputations cast

Also guest starring in the continuing drama is Sagar Arya as Dr Arnie Rahul, Ahmed Elhaj as Simi Jacobs, and Pol White as Wilfred Okoye.

Karen Bryson appears as Dr Emily Braithwaite, Jessica Baglow portrays DI Ruth Cracknell and Herve Goffings plays Rev Kanu.

Jenny Howe stars as the Coroner, and Dandan Liu appears in the role of Marie Yuen.

Meanwhile, Luke Mably portrays Jed Fletcher, and Richard Pepper plays Dr Mitchell.

Richard Pepper as Dr Mitchell in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness episode five Reputations – what happens?

Nikki, Jack and Adam investigate the murder of a surgeon in a hospital.

DNA evidence suggests the impossible when it implicates a patient who was under the anaesthetic at the time of the killing.

Meanwhile, Adam’s friendship with the hospital director brings his impartiality into question.

Silent Witness episode Reputations airs on Monday September 20 and continues on Tuesday September 21 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

